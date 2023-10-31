Bruce Springsteen announces 2024 UK and European tour: dates, tickets and more
Bruce Springsteen has announced a headline UK and European tour – and this is when tickets go on sale.
The singer and The E Street Band will embark on a huge 22-date stadium tour across summer 2024.
Fans can get their hands on tickets from 3 November via Ticketmaster.
This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.
Announcing the tour, the band said: “[They] delivered “the greatest show on earth” (Billboard) across Europe this past summer, and they’ll make a triumphant return to the continent in 2024.”
The tour will kick off on 5 May at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium and head to venues in Belfast, Kilkenny, Cork, Dublin and Sunderland.
The tour will then head to the likes of Prague, Milan, Madrid, Barcelona, Hannover, Helsinki and Stockholm.
It’s set to finish up with a huge headline show at London’s Wembley Stadium on 25 July.
Fans can expect to hear some of his biggest hits, with his 2023 show at Hyde Park featuring the likes of “Born to Run”, “Dancing in the Dark” and “Born in the U.S.A.”.
You can find out everything we know about tickets and the full tour schedule below.
How to get tickets
In the UK they go on general sale at 10am on 3 November via Ticketmaster.
If you’re an O2 or Virgin customer you can access the O2 priority sale via the mobile app from 10am on 1 November.
A Live Nation presale takes place from 10am on 2 November, this can be accessed by signing up to Live Nation for free.
The European dates go on sale across various times and dates. You can check your local listing below for more details.
Bruce Springsteen tour dates
- May 5 – Cardiff, Wales – Principality Stadium (On-sale: Friday, 3 November at 10am) – tickets
- May 9 – Belfast, Northern Ireland – Boucher Road (On-sale: Monday, 6 November at 8am) – tickets
- May 12 – Kilkenny, Ireland – Nowlan Park (On-sale: Monday, 6 November at 8am) – tickets
- May 16 – Cork, Ireland – Páirc Uí Chaoimh (On-sale: Monday, 6 November at 8am) – tickets
- May 19 – Dublin, Ireland – Croke Park (On-sale: Monday, 6 November at 8am) – tickets
- May 22 – Sunderland, England – Stadium of Light (On-sale: Friday, 3 November at 10am) – tickets
- May 25 – Marseille, France – Orange Vélodrome (On-sale: Tuesday, 7 November at 10am) – tickets
- May 28 – Prague, Czech Republic – Airport Letnany (On-sale: Friday, 3 November at 10am) – tickets
- June 1 – Milan, Italy – San Siro Stadium (On-sale: Monday, 6 November at 12pm) – tickets
- June 3 – Milan, Italy – San Siro Stadium (On-sale: Monday, 6 November at 12pm) – tickets
- June 12 – Madrid, Spain – Cívitas Metropolitano (On-sale: Tuesday, 7 November at 10am) – tickets
- June 14 – Madrid, Spain – Cívitas Metropolitano (On-sale: Tuesday, 7 November at 10am) – tickets
- June 20 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic (On-sale: Friday, 14 November at 10am) – tickets
- June 27 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Goffertpark (On-sale: Friday, 3 November at 9am) – tickets
- July 2 – Werchter, Belgium – Werchter Park (On-sale: Friday, 3 November at 10am) – tickets
- July 5 – Hannover, Germany – Heinz von Heiden Arena (On-sale: Wednesday, 8 November at 10am) – tickets
- July 9 – Odense, Denmark – Dyrskuepladsen (On-sale: Thursday, 2 November at 10am) – tickets
- July 12 – Helsinki, Finland – Olympic Stadium (On-sale: Monday, 6 November at 11am) – tickets
- July 15 – Stockholm, Sweden – Friends Arena (On-sale: Friday, 3 November at 10am) – tickets
- July 18 – Stockholm, Sweden – Friends Arena (On-sale: Friday, 3 November at 10am) – tickets
- July 21 – Bergen, Norway – Dokken (On-sale: Monday, 6 November at 10am) – tickets
- July 25 – London, England – Wembley Stadium (On-sale: Friday, 3 November at 10am) – tickets
How did this story make you feel?
MyPinkNews members are invited to comment on articles to discuss the content we publish, or debate issues more generally. Please familiarise yourself with our community guidelines to ensure that our community remains a safe and inclusive space for all.
Report this comment
Please let us know why you would like to report this comment:
The ability to comment will be removed from anyone who does not follow our Terms & Conditions