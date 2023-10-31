Bruce Springsteen has announced a headline UK and European tour – and this is when tickets go on sale.

The singer and The E Street Band will embark on a huge 22-date stadium tour across summer 2024.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 3 November via Ticketmaster.

Announcing the tour, the band said: “[They] delivered “the greatest show on earth” (Billboard) across Europe this past summer, and they’ll make a triumphant return to the continent in 2024.”

The tour will kick off on 5 May at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium and head to venues in Belfast, Kilkenny, Cork, Dublin and Sunderland.

The tour will then head to the likes of Prague, Milan, Madrid, Barcelona, Hannover, Helsinki and Stockholm.

It’s set to finish up with a huge headline show at London’s Wembley Stadium on 25 July.

Fans can expect to hear some of his biggest hits, with his 2023 show at Hyde Park featuring the likes of “Born to Run”, “Dancing in the Dark” and “Born in the U.S.A.”.

You can find out everything we know about tickets and the full tour schedule below.

How to get tickets

In the UK they go on general sale at 10am on 3 November via Ticketmaster.

If you’re an O2 or Virgin customer you can access the O2 priority sale via the mobile app from 10am on 1 November.

A Live Nation presale takes place from 10am on 2 November, this can be accessed by signing up to Live Nation for free.

The European dates go on sale across various times and dates. You can check your local listing below for more details.