Rapper Chrisean Rock deletes social media after alleged assault 

Rapper and reality star Chrisean Rock has deleted her social media accounts after she allegedly assaulted back up singer James Wright Chanel at a Tamar Braxton show.

Braxton, who was a founding member of R&B group The Braxtons, is currently taking her Love and War: 10 Year Anniversary Tour across the US.

As part of Braxton’s show in Los Angeles on Friday evening (10 November), Rock was slated to appear on stage with her as a surprise for the audience.

However, it was alleged in a now-deleted Instagram post that Rock arrived at the venue inebriated and proceeded to assault Chanel, leaving him hospitalised with a bloody nose and chipped tooth.

Le Troy Davis, a member of Braxton’s team, wrote: “I just want to let yall know that that girl Chrisean yall keep hyping up assaulted James Wright Chanel at Tamar’s concert tonight. James is in the hospital. I swear I will do everything to make sure she goes to prison. She is trash and that’s why her life is the way that it is. She deserves every bad thing that happens to her.”

On Sunday (12 November), Rock took to social media to announce she would be deleting her accounts.

“I am deactivating all my pages,” she wrote. “love ya! See y’all later. God Bless.”

Rock’s Instagram page currently shows that it is now longer available.

This is not the first time Rock has been at the centre of controversy.

In September, Rock was sentenced to four years probation by a Craig County District Court judge for the drug offences of possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a tax stamp and possession with the intent to distribute.

The charges will run concurrently – until 15 March, 2027 – and she must also complete 120 hours of community service and pay $991 to the District Attorney’s office.

The 23-year-old did not have a previous criminal record when she pleaded guilty to the charges.