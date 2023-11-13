Thirty Seconds to Mars announce headline world tour dates and ticket details.

Thirty Seconds to Mars have announced details of a headline world tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will embark on a festival and arena tour in 2024 in support of their album, It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day.

Tickets for the tour go on general sale at 10am local time on 17 November via ticketmaster.co.uk or ticketmaster.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will begin in March next year, with a string of festival shows in South America before UK and European dates across April and May.

They’ll then head to North America in the summer before finishing up in Australia and New Zealand in September.

The announcement was marked by Jared Leto climbing the Empire State Building in New York City.

“The building is a testament of all the things that can be done in the world if we put our minds to it,” said the singer, “which is largely the inspiration behind our most recent album, It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day.“

The album was released in September and features singles “Stuck” and “Seasons” and fans can also expect to hear material from their back catalogue.

It’s been confirmed that they’ll be supported by AFI, Poppy and KennyHoopla on their North American leg, with other support acts to be confirmed.

You can find out everything we know about the tour including ticket details below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 17 November via ticketmaster.co.uk or ticketmaster.com.

In the UK a presale starts at 10am on 15 November. This is for fans signed up to the group’s mailing list and you can do that on their official website.

In the US a presale is currently taking place across all dates when you use the password ‘Seasons’ on Ticketmaster.

For European, South America and Australia/New Zealand ticket details, see below.