Dear Evan Hansen is heading out on a UK tour in a brand-new production – and this is how to get tickets.

The award-winning proudction will head to venues across the UK in 2024 and 2025 for the first time.

The tour will begin in Nottingham on 9 September at the Playhouse and head to the likes of Brighton, Birmingham, Leeds and Liverpool.

The tour will then resume in 2025 with dates planned for Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast, Sheffield and finish up on 13 May, 2025 in Norwich.

The show follows a teenager who causes a calamity after pretending to be a deceased classmate’s friend, with the title character originated by Ben Platt in the US.

The actor went on to perform in the show on Broadway and won the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical.

Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Steven Levenson, with an original score by Pasek and Paul.

Director Adam Penford said: “Dear Evan Hansen has thrilled audiences on both sides of the Atlantic since it first premiered in 2015. Evan’s powerful story grips and moves people, told through a captivating script and musical score.

“This first, major, new and exciting UK production offers the opportunity to reexamine some of its contemporary themes and present this brand-new version to Nottingham and around the UK. I’m excited to begin the search for our Evan very soon.”

During its run on the West End the show was nominated for seven Laurence Olivier Awards, winning three including Best New Musical.

You can find out everything we know about tickets for the upcoming UK tour below.

How to get tickets

Presale tickets are currently available for select venues, check your local listing for more details.

The general sale will take place from 10am on 17 November for Brighton, Birmingham, Woking, Liverpool, Sunderland, Oxford, Milton Keynes, Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow and Wimbledon via ATG Tickets.

For other venues and dates, see below.