Dear Evan Hansen announces UK tour dates and ticket details
Dear Evan Hansen is heading out on a UK tour in a brand-new production – and this is how to get tickets.
The award-winning proudction will head to venues across the UK in 2024 and 2025 for the first time.
The tour will begin in Nottingham on 9 September at the Playhouse and head to the likes of Brighton, Birmingham, Leeds and Liverpool.
The tour will then resume in 2025 with dates planned for Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast, Sheffield and finish up on 13 May, 2025 in Norwich.
The show follows a teenager who causes a calamity after pretending to be a deceased classmate’s friend, with the title character originated by Ben Platt in the US.
The actor went on to perform in the show on Broadway and won the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical.
Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Steven Levenson, with an original score by Pasek and Paul.
Director Adam Penford said: “Dear Evan Hansen has thrilled audiences on both sides of the Atlantic since it first premiered in 2015. Evan’s powerful story grips and moves people, told through a captivating script and musical score.
“This first, major, new and exciting UK production offers the opportunity to reexamine some of its contemporary themes and present this brand-new version to Nottingham and around the UK. I’m excited to begin the search for our Evan very soon.”
During its run on the West End the show was nominated for seven Laurence Olivier Awards, winning three including Best New Musical.
You can find out everything we know about tickets for the upcoming UK tour below.
How to get tickets
Presale tickets are currently available for select venues, check your local listing for more details.
The general sale will take place from 10am on 17 November for Brighton, Birmingham, Woking, Liverpool, Sunderland, Oxford, Milton Keynes, Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow and Wimbledon via ATG Tickets.
For other venues and dates, see below.
Dear Evan Hansen tour dates
- Nottingham Playhouse – from 9 September 2024 – tickets
- Leicester Curve – from 1 October 2024 – tickets
- Brighton, Theatre Royal – from 15 October 2024 – tickets
- Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre – from 22 October 2024 – tickets
- Woking, New Victoria – from 29 October 2024 – tickets
- Leeds Grand – from 5 November 2024 – tickets
- Liverpool Empire – from 12 November 2024 – tickets
- Sunderland Empire – from 19 November 2024 – tickets
- Oxford, New Theatre – from 26 November 2024 – tickets
- Northampton Derngate – from 14 January 2025 – tickets
- Southampton, Mayflower – from 21 January 2025 – tickets
- Milton Keynes Theatre – from 28 January 2025 – tickets
- Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre – from 4 February 2025 – tickets
- Bristol Hippodrome – from 11 February 2025 – tickets
- Manchester, Palace Theatre – from 18 February 2025 – tickets
- Glasgow, King’s Theatre – from 25 February 2025 – tickets
- Aberdeen, His Majesty’s – from 4 March 2025 – tickets
- Belfast, Grand Opera House Belfast – from 11 March 2025 – tickets
- Chester, The Storyhouse – from 18 March 2025 – tickets
- Wimbledon, New Wimbledon Theatre – from 25 March 2025 – tickets
- Wolverhampton Grand – from 1 April 2025 – tickets
- Sheffield Lyceum – from 8 April 2025 – tickets
- Plymouth, Theatre Royal – from 15 April 2025 – tickets
- Hull, New Theatre – from 22 April 2025 – tickets
- Cardiff, Wales Millenium Centre – from 29 April 2025 – tickets
- Norwich, Theatre Royal Norwich – from 13 May 2025 – tickets
