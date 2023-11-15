Glen Powell has stripped nude for his cover of Men’s Health magazine for a hilarious reason.

The Scream Queens actor has stripped naked for the magazine’s December issue baring his chiseled chest and bum.

He retweeted the news of the cover, explaining his decision to go nude: “I only took off my pants to try and bury this photo.”

His tweet also included a meme of Powell, which is a picture of him on a red carpet that the internet compared to a capybara.

I only took off my pants to try and bury this photo. https://t.co/APdbHc5A1s pic.twitter.com/RpsigwfHKT — Glen Powell (@glenpowell) November 15, 2023

The meme went viral after one user said he looked like “a capybara who made a wish to become human”.

Fans reacted to his latest tweet, saying “you saw this?”, while another wrote “HE KNOWS”.

The photoshoot with Men’s Health sees the actor bare it all, wearing only a watch and looking back over his shoulder while carrying a hat and a towel.

Glen Powell says he stripped off to “bury” the capybara meme about him. (AB+DM for Men’s Health)

While the cover itself sees the actor wear an opened white shirt from Lee, blue jeans from Levi’s and carrying a hosepipe – obviously.

Another image from the shoot sees him eating a bag of chips in just a towel, with another wrapped around his head.

He also works out in the shoot, including jump rope, trampolining and weightlifting – while holding a dog – wearing Todd Snyder x Champion sweatpants.

The actor pairs the sweatpants with Adidas slides and Nike running shoes in the photoshoot.

The photoshoot sees the actor work out in grey sweatpants. (AB+DM for Men’s Health)

In the interview with the magazine, he addressed rumours around his relationship with his Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney.

In April, Powell and Sweeney sparked romance speculation while promoting the film at CinemaCon due to their visible ease with each other, according to US Weekly.

“When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair,” Powell said of the affair rumours. “But what I’m realizing is that’s just a part of this gig now.”

In the photoshoot the actor poses while exercising. (AB+DM for Men’s Health)

The pair will star in the upcoming rom-com, which is due for release on 22 December.

You can check out all of the images from Glen Powell’s nude shoot with Men’s Health.