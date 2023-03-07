Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney is releasing her own bikini collection

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney is releasing her own bikini collection – and this is the release date.

The actress has teamed up with Frankie Bikinis for the brand’s “sexiest ever” range.

The exclusive collection will be released on 14 March at frankiesbikinis.com.

The collaboration follows Sweeney’s Euphoria character, Cassie wearing a one-piece from the brand in an episode of the hit series.

The brand say that the Love Letters collection is “inspired by the girl who follows her heart, with pieces that highlight Sydney’s gorgeous femininity and sweet romantic aura”.

The collection introducers bombshell bikini tops, one pieces and clothing “designed to inspire confidence”, with personal details from Sweeney herself.

This includes an exclusive new ‘kiss’ print made from Sydney’s very own lips.

She said: “I’m so excited for my collection with Frankies to be released. We really wanted to make pieces that, when worn, make you feel like your most romantic and sexy self.”

Fans are loving the collaboration, with one commenting: “Flashback to Sydney in the pink Frankie’s one-piece in Euphoria. Genius.”

Another said: “Sydney please stop being so hot i cant take it anymore.”

One fan wrote: “Watching on repeat – she is everything and more and this is a collab of dreams.”

Others said the collection is “not a want but a NEED” and that Sweeney is “breaking the internet”.

The collection will feature swimwear and ready-to-wear styles. (Frankies Bikinis)

The new range, featuring swimwear and ready-to-wear styles will be available in sizes from XS to XXL.

“The second I saw the episode of Sydney wearing the Gemma one piece, I immediately envisioned a collaboration for Sydney to create pieces that truly embody her gorgeous femininity, her bombshell romantic aura, not to mention her numerous talents,” added Frankies Bikinis founder, Francesca Aiello.

The collection will be released in two parts, with the first dropping on 14 March at 9am PST.

Fans can sign up for exclusive first access and you can find out more at frankiesbikinis.com.