Blackpink praised by King Charles for environmental activism, and the internet is very confused
King Charles has heaped praise on K-pop girl group Blackpink for their environmental activism, and to say the internet is confused would be an understatement.
You would be forgiven for thinking that the worlds of K-pop and British royalty would never – maybe even should never – meet, and yet, here we are.
Blackpink – Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa – were among the attendees at a state banquet for the South Korean president at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening (21 November).
The event was held to celebrate the 140th anniversary of Korea’s diplomatic relationship with the UK, with King Charles speaking about the “real sense of affection, or jeong” between the two countries.
For the most part, the event was pretty much what you might expect – speeches were read, fancy food was eaten, Camilla looked thoroughly bored.
And then, King Charles thanked Blackpink in a speech about the importance of environmental activism.
“The Republic of Korea, as one of very few countries which ended the twentieth century with more trees than at the century’s beginning, has always grasped this,” King Charles said.
“And I am delighted to observe your firm commitment to investment in carbon-free technologies, civil nuclear and renewable energy, in close partnership with UK industrial and policy expertise in vital sectors such as offshore winds.
“It is especially inspiring to see Korea’s younger generation embrace the cause. I applaud Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé, better known collectively as Blackpink, for their role in bringing the message of environmental sustainability to a global audience as ambassadors for the UK’s presidency of COP 26, and later as advocates for the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
“I can only admire how they can prioritise these vital issues, as well as being global superstars.”
Blackpink fans were delighted and surprised by King Charles comments
It’s safe to say that Blackpink fans and pop culture enthusiasts were more than a little confused by the surprise King Charles crossover.
In reality, King Charles’ comments weren’t too surprising, given his own passion for environmental activism.
Blackpink have also repeatedly proven their own commitment to climate activism in recent years.
In 2020, the group called for action on climate change while promoting the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference.
At the time, Blackpink called on their fans to “join us on this journey” and to “learn about what’s happening, what needs to happen and how we can play our part”.
In 2021, they were part of a YouTube Originals series titled “Dear Earth” which encouraged viewers to become more environmentally aware.
