TV presenter Annabel Giles dies aged 64 after brain tumour diagnosis

TV presenter and radio performer Annabel Giles has passed away at just 64 years old, her children have confirmed, just months after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Giles, who regularly appeared on panel shows like Shooting Stars and Have I Got News For You, was diagnosed with a stage four glioblastoma in July.

In an official statement from her children Molly and Tedd, it was confirmed that their ‘incredible mother” had passed away peacefully on Monday (20 November) at Martletts Hospice in Hove.

The statement continued: “In July, Mum was diagnosed with a stage four glioblastoma, a fast-growing and highly aggressive malignant brain tumour.

“In the four months that followed, she displayed remarkable resilience and strength, despite undergoing brain surgery and countless radiotherapies.

“In her final weeks, she was passionate about raising awareness for glioblastoma, embodying her lifelong commitment to helping others.”

Molly and Tedd remember their mum as “an enigma to those privileged to share her life.”

They wrote: “True to her nature, she kept spirits high and maintained her quick wit until the very end. Her humour and laughter will leave us inspired to live life to the fullest, just as she always did.”

Annabel Giles had enjoyed a varied career, working as a model, a best-selling novelist, a presenter for ITV’s Posh Frocks and New Trousers, a BBC Radio Wales agony aunt, a one-woman-show writer and performer, and a patron of Amaze Brighton, a charity for parents of children with special needs.

In 2013, she appeared as a contestant on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

In her later years, Giles retrained and had been working as a counsellor and a psychotherapist.

In 1985, Giles married Ultravox lead singer Midge Ure. Together, the couple shared daughter Molly Lorenne, before splitting in 1989. Giles was also parent to her son Tedd, whom she welcomed in 1998

Tributes have come pouring in for Giles online from famous faces like Sue Perkins, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, and Jenny Eclair.

Sue Perkins wrote in a heartfelt social media post: “She was a beautiful human. I’m so sorry for your loss.”

Meanwhile, former BBC Radio Wales presenter Carol Vorderman wrote in a post dedicated to Giles’ children: “I’m so so sorry to hear this terrible and shocking news. Your mother was always such a bright soul in any room. We can only wish you love in these dark days. Rest In Peace Annabel.”

Comedian Jenny Eclair posted: “The beautiful, funny, and clever Annabel Giles has died far too young – love to her family / I have the fondest memories- I wouldn’t want to ride a camel with anyone else.”

Actor Michael Smiley shared a photo of the pair together, writing: “I can’t believe she’s gone, I’m devastated. The epitome of classy kindness.

“This photo is when we went to Adelaide for the comedy festival in 1996. We teased each other relentlessly. I loved her dearly. I, like so many others, am heartbroken. Rest in peace beautiful Annabel Giles.”