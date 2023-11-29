Former prime minister Liz Truss, whose time at No 10 was famously shorter than the shelf life of a lettuce, has voiced her hopes of a Republican victory in next year’s US presidential election.

In a Wall Street Journal column, Truss, the shortest-serving prime minister in British history – she announced her resignation after just 44 days in Downing Street – expressed the hope that a Republican leader returns to the White House in 2024.

The majority of the Republican candidates hold disturbing anti-LGBTQ+ views. In February, former president Donald Trump opened his bid for his party’s nomination by promising to ban gender-affirming healthcare for trans youth, attacking hospitals that provide such treatments and pushing for a federal law recognising only two genders.

Truss – also a former foreign secretary – cited Ronald Reagan, who served two terms as president in the 1980s, and the end of the Cold War in her column, before adding: “The world would benefit from more of that kind of American leadership today. I hope that a Republican will be returned to the White House in 2024.

“There must be conservative leadership in the US that is once again bold enough to call out hostile regimes as evil and a threat.”

The article, with the headline The World Again Needs American Leadership, did not explicitly name Trump, the clear favourite for the Republican primaries, ahead of Ron DeSantis, but Truss has previously described the former president as “very good” and “very nice”.

In return, Trump has said has he thinks “very highly” of the failed PM.

Despite pedalling a similar anti-LGBTQ+ agenda, DeSantis is still lagging behind Trump in the polls, as is fellow hard-line right-winger Nikki Haley.

The Florida governor opened his presidential bid by emphasising his credentials as a so-called culture warrior, attacking “woke” Democrats and pointing to his anti-LGBTQ+ history as proof of his worthiness to voters.

Adding further concern, according to the BBC, Truss has even been spotted outside embattled Republican George Santos’ office, despite the fact that he’s facing dozens of federal charges, including in relation to wire fraud, aggravated identify theft and conspiracy to commit offences against the United States.

So far have not seen George Santos in the hallway outside George Santos’s office but have seen Liz Truss. I suppose it’s a sign that it is time to buy a bag of lettuce pic.twitter.com/f4RkpAgl0I — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) November 28, 2023

Truss’ column, which was published as she visited Washington DC with the Conservative Friends of Ukraine, described threats from China, Iran and Russia.

“Finally, all of us in the West must halt the rot we have allowed to develop within our own societies that attacks the Anglo-American values of patriotism, freedom and family,” she wrote.

“Whether it be the anti-capitalist excesses of extreme environmentalists or the radical woke agenda being promoted in our schools and on our campuses, we urgently need to counter ideologies that undermine our way of life and give succour to our enemies. The future of the West depends on it.”

Truss was kicked out of No 10 following the announcement of a mini-budget, which contained a swathe of tax cuts to benefit the rich.

The proposed cuts were met with widespread criticism and triggered huge economic uncertainty.

The Daily Star newspaper ran a livestream amid Truss’ perilous position, showing a lettuce and asking if it would decompose before she lost her tenure. The lettuce won.