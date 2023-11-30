Rylan Clark returns to This Morning as host: ‘Look who’s back’

Rylan Clark will return to ITV’s flagship daytime show This Morning for the whole of next week, in a continuing presenter shake-up.

This Morning has undergone huge changes over recent months following the shock departure of long-running presenting duo Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. The latter announced her exit in October after 14 years.

Since then, the day-time chat show has seen a rotating group of presenters, including regulars Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary, Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson (currently starring in I’m A Celebrity), and guest presenters such as Cat Deeley.

Rylan, who presented the programme between 2013 and 2019, returns opposite fellow Big Brother star Emma Willis, after a successful trial run with Deeley earlier this month.

The pair will present every day from 4 to 8 December, including Hammond and O’Leary’s usual Friday slot. Having co-presented Big Brother and its spin-off show Big Brother’s Bit On The Side, they bonded earlier this year after trekking through the Scottish Highlands together, alongside Strictly star Oti Mabuse, to raise money for Comic Relief.

In an interview with Closer magazine, Deeley said presenting with Rylan was “so much fun but it really was a one-off. We’ll have to see if anything more comes of it”.

Rylan, who won Big Brother 10 years ago, will also be seen interviewing pop royalty Cher, in a one-hour special on BBC Two to celebrate the festive season.

“I’m rarely speechless but being asked to interview actual Cher did the trick. What an honour to sit down and chat to the goddess of pop. I can’t wait to meet her,” he said.

This Morning airs on weekday mornings on ITV from 10am.