Rylan regrets not getting a pre-nup before marrying ex-husband Dan Neal

This Morning host Rylan Clark has spoken about the one thing he regrets about his marriage to Big Brother star Dan Neal, following their divorce in 2021.

TV presenter Rylan, 35, split from former detective and Big Brothter contestant Neal after six years of marriage, with Rylan stating that “a number of mistakes which I deeply regret” led to the breakdown of their relationship.

In his 2022 memoir Ten: The Decade That Changed My Future, Rylan revealed that the end of his marriage sent him into a mental health crisis, and he had to take four months off work.

He was forced to spend time in hospital, following suicide attempts and two heart failures because of the stress of the separation.

But, despite the trauma, he only has one regret three years later.

Speaking to comedian Kathy Burke on her podcast Where There’s A Will, There’s A Wake, he said: “I don’t regret getting married. I regret not having a f**king pre-nup. That’s the only thing I regret.

“Even though everyone was like get a pre-nup, I was in love. Silly pr*ck.”

Rylan Clark gets candid about his one ‘regret’ about marrying Dan Neal. (Getty/Mike Marsland)

A pre-nup, or pre-nuptial agreement, is a contract entered into by a couple that states how their assets will be divided should they get divorced. Without one, divorce proceedings usually begin with a suggested 50-50 split of financial assets, regardless of which person in the partnership owned the most going into the marriage.

Former PinkNews Awards host Rylan went on to explain why he’s grateful for how things turned out.

“I got so ill during that point, like ill, ill, ill. But I look back now and am grateful I did, because I know I’ll never get like that again. I would never let myself get that bad.

“Actually, it’s chilled me out. To the point where I’m like: ‘Oh, the curtains are on fire, f**k it, we’ll just put them out’.”

Rylan is happy being single at the moment. (Getty/PinkNews)

Rylan also divulged details about his current love life.

In the years since his split from Neal, the TV personality has been linked to Ex On The Beach and Bodies star Declan Doyle, but has now declared that he is single – and happily so.

“I’m actually all right on my own. I didn’t think I’d get there. I really didn’t. But if it’s not right, I’m not going to waste my time,” he said.

“I thought it’d be the worst thing in the world being on my own. I’ve actually loved it, and I’ve got my single behaviour: I’ll talk to myself a lot, and I do things like… you can go wee with the door open.

“I mean, don’t get me wrong, I’d like to meet someone before I die, which ain’t too long from now,” he added.

“But if I don’t, then I’ve had a lovely run and I’ll just leave [my money] to the cats.”

Suicide is preventable. Readers in the UK who are affected by the issues raised in this story are encouraged to contact the Samaritans on 116 123 (www.samaritans.org), or Mind on 0300 123 3393 (www.mind.org.uk). ​Readers in the US are encouraged to contact the National Suicide Prevention Line on 1-800-273-8255.