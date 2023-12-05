Maleficent 3 confirmed with Angelina Jolie to return

Angelina Jolie has confirmed that she’ll be returning for a third Maleficent movie and stans are screaming.

The actress revealed in a new interview that, among her many ventures, starring as the iconic Disney villain and – if we’re being real – queer icon one more time is on her list.

There had been whisperings of a third Maleficent film for years, with Jolie hinting that she’d be up for returning to the character, but fans had almost given up hope.

Angelina Jolie has signed on to film Maleficent 3. (Disney)

That was until this week when Jolie, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, confirmed that she is officially signed on to work on Maleficent 3.

Jolie casually mentioned that she’ll be working on the Disney live-action when she’s not acting in other projects, producing a Broadway show, and opening her own stand-alone fashion venture.

So, fans might have to exercise a little bit of patience because Jolie is booked and busy.

But for now, Maleficent stans are celebrating their wins, and flooding social media with gleeful reactions to the news they’ve been waiting years for.

“Oh my gosh!! She blesses our screen one more time,” tweeted one fan.

“Maleficent 3 is coming omg I used to pray for times like these,” wrote a second.

Maleficent 3 would follow on from 2019’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which definitely didn’t match the first film’s success at the box office, but still earned just under $500 million worldwide.

Whether Jolie’s co-stars Elle Fanning and Sam Riley might return for a third film remains to be seen, but it’s hard to imagine the story continuing without them.

And if they’re going to come back, there’s a good portion of fans who would likely campaign for Michelle Pfeiffer to return, too.

Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer during the European premiere of Maleficent, October 7, 2019. (Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

In Mistress of Evil, Pfeiffer appeared as Queen Ingrith who – spoiler alert – turned out to be the film’s true evil villain.

Although Ingrith was defeated by Maleficent in the end, she could technically return in the next installment of the franchise since she wasn’t killed but rather turned into a goat.

There’s no doubt that queer stans would jump at the chance to see Jolie and Pfeiffer share the screen together again – especially after the two actors shared a kiss on the red carpet for the film’s European premiere.

In the days leading up to the premiere, Jolie had confessed that she’d had a teenage crush on Pfeiffer after watching her in films like Grease 2 and Scarface.

During a cast interview with Access Hollywood, Jolie confessed her teenage crush to Pfeiffer, telling her: “I definitely was into you when you sang ‘Cool Rider’. You were very hot.”

She continued: “Scarface. I also had a big crush on you then.”

Get these two back on the big screen together, pronto!