Why Jonathan Bailey wants more LGBTQ+ representation in Bridgerton

Openly gay actor Jonathan Bailey says he wants to see more LGBTQ+ representation in hit series Bridgerton, so everyone can see themselves in the story.

Bailey, who has previously spoken about the experience of growing up as a gay child in rural Britain, told Bustle: “I’m always hopeful for inclusion in that way.

“There’s so much that Bridgerton has achieved in storytelling, and there’s absolutely no doubt in my mind that with the brilliance of [production company] Shondaland, everyone’s going to see themselves in the story at some point.

“The personal experience of suddenly being exposed on Netflix, it’s life-changing. [Being on the show] makes you feel the need to be stabilised in this industry, but it’s also the thing that gives you [stability]. So, it’s a lovely thing to be able to go away and to come back. We’re a tribe.”

Bailey has previously credited his leading role in the Netflix show, where he plays Lord Anthony, the eldest Bridgerton son, with helping him to shine a spotlight on LGBTQ+ issues.

While starring alongside Matt Bomer in Paramount+’s historical queer drama Fellow Travelers and with Ariana Grande in the upcoming Wicked film adaptation, Bailey also dedicates time to his partnership with LGBTQ+ youth charity Just Like Us, which works with schools and colleges to ensure young queer people can thrive.

The actor said of finding stardom in Bridgerton: “You get a fan base and it’s almost like a conga line, where you can then lead those people to other stories which feel really important to you.

“To be able to go from that to Fellow Travelers and Just Like Us is something I’ll be proud of for the rest of my life.”

Season three of Bridgerton is set to drop in 2024.