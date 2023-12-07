Bloc Party announce huge 2024 London tour date: tickets, presale and more

Bloc Party have announced a huge tour date for 2024 – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will headline London’s Crystal Palace Park on 7 July to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 8 December via Ticketmaster.

They confirmed their biggest headline show ever, telling fans that they’re playing debut album, Silent Alarm in full alongside fan-favourites.

The album features lead single “Helicopter” as well as “Banquet”, “The Pioneers” and “Two More Years”. It reached the top five on the UK Albums Chart and received critical acclaim upon its release.

They’ve since followed it up with five more studio albums, including their most recent, 2022’s Alpha Games.

In their announcement the group said 2023 was a “really fun” year but “next year however represents a milestone – twenty years since we released our first proper single”.

They also added: “In 2024 we’ll also (finally!) be adding every song missing to all the streaming services during the year, it’s taken a long time for all the boring admin to get sorted, but by the end of next year we intend for every track, remix and ep to be live, starting with the Little Thoughts ep – yes, including “Skeleton”.

They’ll also be joined by The Hives, Friendly Fires, The Mysterines and Connie Constance on the lineup next summer.

You can find out how to get tickets below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 8 December via Ticketmaster.

A presale is currently taking place and you can access this by signing up to the group’s mailing list at blocparty.com.

You’ll then be sent a code to access the presale ahead of the general sale this week.