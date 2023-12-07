Sampha announces 2024 North American tour: dates, tickets and presale

Sampha has announced details of a 2024 North American tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The artist will bring his LAHAI Tour back to the US for a string of shows in 2024.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 8 December via Ticketmaster.

Announcing the tour, the singer said: “I’m bringing LAHAI back to America in 2024.”

The tour will begin on 26 March in Miami, before heading to the likes of Nashville, Boston, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City and Seattle.

The tour will then finish on 14 April in Vancouver with a show at the Vogue Theatre.

It will be in support of his recently released LP also entitled Lahai.

The album marked his second studio album, and his first in more than six years. It features singles “Spirit 2.0” and “Only” with contributions from Yaeji, Yussef Dayes and Morgan Simpson of Black Midi.

He’s also set to perform a string of shows in Australia and New Zealand in early 2024, as well as a date in Mexico City and London in support of the album.

You can find out how to get tickets and presale info below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 8 December via Ticketmaster.

A presale will take place from 10am local time on 7 December. This is available to fans signed up to the singer’s mailing list. You can do this at sampha.com/tour.

You can check out the full tour schedule.