Loreen announces UK and European tour: dates, tickets and more

Loreen has announced details of a headline 2025 UK and European – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer and two-time Eurovision winner will perform her biggest ever headline shows with the 20-date tour.

Tickets for the tour will go on general sale at 9am BST / 10am CET on 10 May via Ticketmaster.

Announcing the tour, the singer said: “Last year’s tour was one of the best times of my life… this next tour is all for you.”

The tour will begin on 15 February in Utrecht and head to the likes of Oslo, Stockholm, Krakow, Vienna, Brussels, Paris and Milan.

She will then head to the UK with dates planned for Birmingham, London, Manchester, Bristol and Glasgow, as well as Liverpool, where she was crowned the winner of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Loreen won for the second time with her track “Tattoo”, becoming the only woman to win the competition twice, also achieving it in 2012 with the iconic “Euphoria”.

The singer recently released her latest single “Forever”, which she will perform during the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest Final 2024 in Malmö on Saturday (11 May).

This summer she will perform across Europe at the likes of Birmingham Pride, Isle of Wight Festival, Manchester Pride, Open Air and Montreux Jazz Festival.

Ahead of tickets going on sale for Loreen’s UK and European headline tour, you can check out the full schedule below.

How to get tickets

If you’re in the UK, they go on general sale at 9am BST on 10 May via Ticketmaster.

For tickets to her shows in Germany and Austria head to Eventim from 10am CET on 10 May.

You can check your local listing below for other ticket details.