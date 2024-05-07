As Malmö in Sweden prepares to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, the two semi-final line-ups have been decided.

The exact running order of each semi-final was announced on 26 March, and an earlier draw has unveiled which countries will be competing in which event, held on 7 and 9 May. You can see all 37 of the official entries (and the associated music videos) for Eurovision 2024 here.

In the first semi-final, Cyprus has been selected to go first, while Serbia is second, in a so-called “death slot”, along with Lithuania (third).

Eurovision has been around for long enough to generate its fair share of superstition. According to Reddit, most people consider the second and third performance slots in the semis to be the “slots of death” – positions in the running order that it is very difficult to qualify from.

Ukraine will be the fifth country to perform in the first semi-final, after Ireland.

The second semi final will see Malta go first, with Albania and Greece taking the so-called “death slots”.

As ever, the “Big Five” countries France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom) will not compete in the semis, and neither will Sweden as reigning champions, which is why they are not numbered above. But the draw did decide which of the two events each would be able to vote in.

Hosted in the Swedish capital by television presenters Farah Abadi and Pernilla Månsson Colt, the draw was overseen by the contest’s executive supervisor, Martin Österdahl. The results were announced live on the official Eurovision YouTube channel, as well as on BBC Two and iPlayer.

“We’re thrilled to kick off another exciting year for the Eurovision Song Contest here in Malmö,” Österdahl said.

“Liverpool set the standard in 2023 when it comes to hosting and embracing this event and we’re looking forward to Malmö building on that incredible work when we welcome 37 delegations and hundreds of thousands of fans in May.”

Here are the confirmed Eurovision 2024 semi-final line-ups and, where they’ve already been announced, the songs and artists.

Semi-Final One, acts and songs in order (Tuesday 7 May)

Eurovision’s semi-final one airs at 8pm BST on Tuesday 7 May at 8pm on BBC One in the UK.

Cyprus – “Liar”, by Silia Kapsis

Serbia – “Ramonda“, by Teya Dora

Lithuania – “Luktelk” by Silvester Belt

Ireland – “Doomsday Blue” by Bambie Thug

Ukraine – “Teresa & Maria” by alyona alyona & Jerry Heil

Poland – “The Tower” by Luna

Croatia – “Rim Tim Tagi Dim” by Baby Lasagna

Iceland – “Scared of Heights” by Hera Björk

Slovenia – “Veronika” by Raiven

Finland – “No Rules!” by Windows95man

Moldova – “In the Middle” by Natalia Barbu

Azerbaijan – “Özünlə Apar” by Fahree feat. Ilkin Dovlatov

Australia – “One Milkali (One Blood)” by Electric Fields.

Portugal – “Grito” by Iolanda

Luxembourg – “Fighter” by Tali

The ‘Big 5’ countries that will vote in semi-final one are Germany, Sweden and the UK.

Semi-Final Two, acts and songs in order (Thursday 9 May)

Eurovision’s semi-final two airs at 8pm BST on Thursday 9 May at 8pm on BBC One in the UK.

Malta – “Loop” by Sarah Bonnici

Albania – “Titan” by Besa

Greece – “Zari” by Marina Satti

Switzerland – “The Code” by Nemo

Czechia –“Pedestal” by Aiko

Austria – “We Will Rave​” by Kaleen

Denmark – “Sand” by Saba

Armenia – “Jako” by Ladaniva.

Latvia – “Hollow” by Dons

San Marino – “11:11” by Megara

Georgia – “Firefighter” by Nutsa Buzaladze

Belgium – “Before the Party’s Over” by Mustii

Estonia – “(nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi” by 5miinust & Puuluup

Israel – “Hurricane” by Eden Golan

Norway – “Ulveham” by Gåte

Netherlands – “Europapa” by Joost Klein

The ‘Big 5’ countries that will vote in semi-final two are France, Italy and Spain.

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on Saturday 11 May.