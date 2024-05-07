Lana Del Rey announces Fenway Park show: tickets, presale info and more

Lana Del Rey has announced her first-ever US stadium headline show for Fenway Park in Boston – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will headline the huge one-off show this summer in Boston, Massachusetts on 20 June.

Fans can get their hands on tickets for the concert from 10am ET on 10 May via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The news of the show follows up her headline set at Coachella in April, which saw her perform the likes of “Cherry”, “Ride”, “Born to Die”, “A&W” and more.

She was also joined by special guests including Billie Eilish, which saw the pair duet on “Ocean Eyes” and “Video Games” as well as Camila Cabello, Jack Antonoff and Jon Batiste.

You may like to watch

Earlier this year the singer also confirmed her first country album, entitled Lasso, that’s due for release in September.

Speaking at the Billboard’s pre-Grammy event in January, she said: “If you can’t already tell by our award winners and our performers, the music business is going country.”

She also revealed that she would be working with her regular collaborator Antonoff on the record, alongside country music producer, Luke Laird.

“We’re going country. It’s happening. That’s why Jack has followed me to Muscle Shoals, Nashville, Mississippi, over the last four years,” she added.

This summer she will also headline the likes of Reading and Leeds Festival, Primavera in Porto and Barcelona and Rock en Seine in Saint Cloud.

You can find out how to get Lana Del Rey at Fenway Park tickets, including presale info and her full touring schedule below.

How to get Lana Del Rey at Fenway Park tickets

They will go on general sale from 10am ET on 10 May via Ticketmaster.

A presale will take place from platinum tickets on Ticketmaster. This will be available from 10am ET on 8 May.

To access this sign up or log in to your Ticketmaster account, and then select the platinum tickets from the options.

The singer is playing a string of festival sets across the summer, alongside her newly announced stadium show.