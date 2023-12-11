Karol G announces 2024 UK and European tour: dates, tickets and presale info

Karol G has announced details of a headline UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The artist will bring her Mañana Será Bonito Tour to arenas and stadiums across the continent in 2024.

Announcing the news, the singer posted on Instagram: “Europe! 2019 was the last time we saw each other”.

Adding that she’ll “finally see you” with a number of shows planned across Europe, which will open on 8 June in Zurich.

She’ll then stop off in the likes of o Cologne, Amsterdam, London, Paris, Milan, Antwerp, Berlin and Lisbon.

The tour is due to finish in Madrid on 20 July with a huge headline show at Bernabeu Stadium.

In early 2024 she’s set to take the tour to the likes of Mexico, Columbia, Peru, Vhile and Venezuela, with tickets sold out for most dates.

It’ll be in support of her album, Mañana Será Bonito, which became the first all-Spanish language album by a woman to reach number one on the Billboard 200.

It’s since won three Latin Grammy Awards and has been followed up by the mixtape Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season), featuring Kali Uchis and Peso Pluma.

You can find out everything we know about tickets for Karol G’s UK and European leg below.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am on 15 October.

Fans in the UK can get tickets for her show at London’s O2 Arena from Ticketweb.

A presale will also take place for O2 priority customers from 9:30am on 13 October. This will be available via the app and you can find out more at priority.o2.co.uk.

For the European dates, you can find out more information below.