Andre Braugher’s on-screen husband leads tributes to actor: ‘Oh captain, my captain’
The on-screen husband of Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher, has led the tributes after the 61-year-old actor died this week.
Taking to X/Twitter, Marc Evan Jackson, who played Kevin Cozner in the comedy, posted an image of them hugging, with the caption: “Oh captain, my captain.”
Braugher played police captain Raymond Holt in the long-running show.
Meanwhile, Terry Crews, who played Terry Jeffords, took to Instagram and wrote: “Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honoured to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared eight glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent.”
He went on to thank Braugher for his “wisdom, advice, kindness and friendship”.
The show’s co-creators, Dan Goor and Michael Schur, told Deadline: “Like everyone who was fortunate enough to know Andre, we are heart-broken by the news. He was one of the most talented dramatic actors in history, then he decided to try comedy, and he was instantly one of the funniest people ever to do it.
“But even greater than his acting talent was the happiness and joy he brought to those around him. And his smile… he had the greatest, brightest, most wonderful smile.”
Jeff Topolski, a writer on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, recalled filming with Braugher and him nailing every scene.
A showrunner commented on the star’s infectious energy and ability to make everyone laugh.
Braugher also starred in Men of a Certain Age and Homicide: Life in the Street – for which he won an Emmy Award in 1998 – and was set to appear in new Netflix series Residence, which had been scheduled to begin production in the new year.
Fans shared messages of sadness across social media.
Many took to posting their favourite Brooklyn Nine-Nine moments, with one calling Braugher a “legend”.
Braugher, who also appeared in Ed Zwick’s hit film Glory, died on Monday (11 December) after a brief illness and is survived by his wife, Ami Brabson, and three sons.
