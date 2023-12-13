The on-screen husband of Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher, has led the tributes after the 61-year-old actor died this week.

Taking to X/Twitter, Marc Evan Jackson, who played Kevin Cozner in the comedy, posted an image of them hugging, with the caption: “Oh captain, my captain.”

O Captain. My Captain. pic.twitter.com/ekGFz3EUTG — Marc Evan Jackson (@MarcEvanJackson) December 13, 2023

Braugher played police captain Raymond Holt in the long-running show.

Meanwhile, Terry Crews, who played Terry Jeffords, took to Instagram and wrote: “Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honoured to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared eight glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent.”

He went on to thank Braugher for his “wisdom, advice, kindness and friendship”.

The show’s co-creators, Dan Goor and Michael Schur, told Deadline: “Like everyone who was fortunate enough to know Andre, we are heart-broken by the news. He was one of the most talented dramatic actors in history, then he decided to try comedy, and he was instantly one of the funniest people ever to do it.

“But even greater than his acting talent was the happiness and joy he brought to those around him. And his smile… he had the greatest, brightest, most wonderful smile.”

You may like to watch

Jeff Topolski, a writer on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, recalled filming with Braugher and him nailing every scene.

It was end of day Thurs of a shoot week. We found out the ep was coming in short. We had to write an extra scene that could be filmed the next day. We came up with this goofy ass tag to the ep, that ended with Holt yelling VINDICATION! And Andre knocked it out of the fucking park https://t.co/XKBp0Qutz1 — Jeff Topolski (@JeffTopolski) December 13, 2023

A showrunner commented on the star’s infectious energy and ability to make everyone laugh.

One of my other favorite memories was me, him and Terry Crews talking on set. He was so warm with us and then when a white person would walk by, he’d look serious again. He then leaned in and said “Gotta keep ‘em on they toes.” Again, I fell out! RIP #andreBraugher — Prentice Penny (FUX YO BLUE CHECK) (@The_A_Prentice) December 13, 2023

Braugher also starred in Men of a Certain Age and Homicide: Life in the Street – for which he won an Emmy Award in 1998 – and was set to appear in new Netflix series Residence, which had been scheduled to begin production in the new year.

Fans shared messages of sadness across social media.

Just saw Andre Braugher has died and I am sobbing. Anyone who knows me knows the place B99 has in my heart, feel like I've lost a family member 😭😭😭😭😭 — Kezzy (@KerrynXX) December 13, 2023

Damn sad to see that Andre Braugher passed away. Brooklyn 99 is a decent show but captain Holt was what really made it funny. The way he delivered his lines really hit for me like him saying "velvet thunder" is permanently etched into my brain — o (@owlywestin) December 13, 2023

It’s shocking news about Andre Braugher. His performance as Captain Holt is an all time great . He was a genius in that role. Stoic but funny. Blunt but full-hearted. His delivery of every line was brilliant. My favourites are his jabs at Wunch, which crease me up. Rest in peace. — Liam Cross (@LiamtheCross) December 13, 2023

Many took to posting their favourite Brooklyn Nine-Nine moments, with one calling Braugher a “legend”.

Andre Braugher had so many laugh-out-loud line readings on Brooklyn Nine-Nine that it’s impossible to pick his best, but I loved this one.



What a loss. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/EsA0N6Bdey — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) December 13, 2023

Andre Braugher's Captain Holt was probably my favourite part of Brooklyn Nine Nine. Here's one of my favourite scenes. His passing is startling. Though in ways just like this – through joy and laughter – he lives forever. RIP. pic.twitter.com/d6fla20tiU — To whom it may concern (@nahbutsrsly) December 13, 2023

From the HOMICIDE: LIFE ON THE STREET pilot. Our first real look at the mercurial Frank Pembleton, played so magnificently by Andre Braugher. May he rest in peace. I’ll likely be posting more of his standout scenes from Homicide in the coming days. He’s a legend. pic.twitter.com/RY2WqIcX67 — Jay Faerber (@JayFaerber) December 13, 2023

Braugher, who also appeared in Ed Zwick’s hit film Glory, died on Monday (11 December) after a brief illness and is survived by his wife, Ami Brabson, and three sons.