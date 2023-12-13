Isaiah Rashad announces 'Cilvia Demo' 10th anniversary tour: dates, tickets and presale info.

Isaiah Rashad has announced a headline 2024 North American tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The rapper will celebrate the 10th anniversary of his debut EP Cilvia Demo, with a string of headline shows.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 15 December via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

In an Instagram post announcing the tour, Rashad shared that he’s halfway through making his fourth full-length project and wanted to “give thx” to the first one.

“Gotta do a few shows 4r the folks that grew with me and watched me grow up. Thru the good n bad. The messy n the sunny. I love yall.” He added.

The tour will begin on 23 January in Anaheim, CA and then head to San Diego, Phoenix and Denver.

He’ll also perform shows in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Sacramento and San Francisco has part of the run.

Fans can expect to hear his debut EP in full including tracks “Heavenly Father”, “Shot You Down”, “Modest” and the SZA-featured tracks “Ronnie Drake” and “West Savannah”.

Since its release he’s followed it up with 2016’s The Sun’s Tirade and 2021’s The House is Burning, with a fourth expected in 2024.

You can find out the full tour schedule and ticket details below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 15 December via Ticketmaster.

The first presale takes place from 10am local time on 13 December for Citi cardmembers, while a VIP package presale will also be available.

Other presales taking place ahead of the general sale include an artist presale (12pm local time on 13 December) and Live Nation presale (10am local time on 14 December).

You can check your local listing below for more details on the presales taking place.