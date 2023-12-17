Former home secretary Suella Braverman was duped into accepting a ‘D**k of the Year’ award after being invited to the bogus naming ceremony for a small boat.

Since 2014, Channel 4’s The Last Leg has presented a mock prize to the ‘D**k of the Year’ – an unwitting individual least liked in the most recent year by viewers and the show’s hosts. The show, for those unfamiliar, looks at political and other significant events in the news that week and offers a comedic twist to viewers.

Suella Braverman, who was sacked as home secretary in Rishi Sunak’s November cabinet reshuffle, earned the dubious honour of being that special public figure for 2023.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, she was not overjoyed to receive the accolade.

YouTubers Josh Pieters and Archie Manners revealed Braverman was the winner of ‘D**k of the Year’ on Friday’s (15 December) episode of the show. They invited Braverman to join them at a bogus naming ceremony for a small boat in her constituency of Fareham, which they said she was “delighted to accept”.

But instead of a boat name being unveiled, the curtain on the sign behind Braverman dropped to reveal she’d been named 2023’s biggest “d**k” by The Last Leg.

Braverman, who looked visibly stunned, thanked the duo for the “fantastic” moment before the YouTubers walked off the pier.

After a few awkward minutes, Suella Braverman looked at her staff and said: “I’m not sure what that is all about.”

Finally, Braverman realised she’d been the victim of a “spoof” which she thought was “going to go viral now”.

Yes, Suella. It did.

Suella Braverman now joins other big names – including Boris Johnson, Matt Hancock and Donald Trump – in being named as the ‘D**k of the Year’ on The Last Leg. (Channel 4)

For those not familiar with Braverman, she is not actually a fan of small boats.

The former home secretary has sparked controversy mon ultiple occasions for her hardline approach to migration and her attempts to “stop the boats”.

Braverman even said it’s her “dream” to see a flight take asylum seekers to Rwanda – a country that even the UK government admitted is unsafe for LGBTQ+ people seeking asylum.

In September, she claimed that “many” people were pretending to be part of the LGBTQ+ community to “game” the UK asylum system. Her baseless accusations were met with fierce outcry from campaigners, LGBTQ+ advocates and other political figures.

She also faced immense criticism for incorrectly describing rough sleeping as a “lifestyle choice”.

LGBTQ+ advocates have slammed Suella Braverman for her repeated attacks on the trans community. This included her efforts to ban trans women from female hospital wards, and to stop schools from allegedly “indoctrinating children” because they affirm trans kids,