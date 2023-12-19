The Christmas season is upon us, which means that it’s officially time for us to wheel out all our favourite tunes from the big pop girls once again.

The world loves replaying all of the same old songs at this time of year, but you’ve probably noticed that most of them are objectively bad. Are you sick of hearing “Fairytale of New York” absolutely everywhere you go? Are you tired of being forced to listen to Wizzard, Frank Sinatra, and other boring men at every turn?

Of course you are – which is why it’s time for us to bring you our list of the best, campest, most iconic Christmas songs from all of our favourite big pop girls.

So what are you waiting for? Get your glittery Santa Clause outfit ready and pour yourself a glass of wine. It’s time for us to look back on the big pop girls’ best Christmassy moments.