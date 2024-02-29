Ariana Grande has confirmed that one of her leaked songs will appear on Eternal Sunshine, and fans believe they’ve “won”.

Speaking on the Zach Sang Show on 27 February, Grande spoke about working with her long-term producer Max Martin at Jungle City Studios in New York City, and also addressed having her songs leaked on TikTok. “Thank you so much. I’ll see you in jail – literally,” she told listeners.

It’s safe to say that Grande wasn’t thrilled about seeing that her leaked song ‘Fantasize’ went viral online. But she took the feedback from fans and is incorporating the track on her upcoming album.

“It was like a parody of this girl group vibe. But [the fans] love it… It’s so corny, but it’s okay. I took the note and I kind of gave them Ariana’s version of that on the album.

“They’re completely different now. So although you’ve heard them — because you stole them — they’re very different now,” she revealed.

On 28 February, Grande released her tracklist on Instagram for the new album. However, ‘Fantasize’ doesn’t appear to be a part of the list as a standalone track. So, it appears the leaked song could form part of a new track.

You may like to watch

Her songs on the album include: ‘Intro (end of the world)’, ‘bye’, ‘don’t wanna break up again’, ‘Saturn Returns Interlude’, ‘eternal sunshine’, ‘supernatural’, ‘true story’, ‘the boy is mine’, ‘yes, and?’, ‘we can’t be friends (wait for your love)’, ‘i wish i hated you’, ‘imperfect for you’, ‘ordinary things (feat. nonna)’.

Fans have flocked to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the news that they’re finally getting their hands on ‘Fantasize’. “WE WON SHE KNOWS US SO WELL,” said one social media user.

“And we cheered,” said another, while a third penned: “Omg I’m crying”.

Grande has so far only released one track from Eternal Sunshine – slated for an 8 March release date. Mariah Carey recently joined the singer on the remix of the lead single, ‘yes, and?’

“i cannot believe the words i am typing…”, Grande began in the post. “Yes, And? Remix feat the one and only, queen of my heart and lifelong inspiration @mariahcarey is out this friday [16 February] !!!!!!!!!!!

“There truly are no words that suffice. thank you from the bottom of my heart for this dream come true and for sprinkling your brilliance and magic on my little song @mariahcarey. it means more to me than i could ever possibly articulate and i cannot wait for everyone to hear this ! i love you eternally !!!!!!!”