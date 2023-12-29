Right-wing ‘parental rights’ activist Clarice Schillinger has been arrested after allegedly punching a teen in the face while hosting an underage drinking party.

Schillinger, 36, is facing charges of assault, harassment and furnishing minors with alcohol, relating to her daughter’s birthday party that was held on 29 September, court filings seen by USA Today reveal.

The case accuses Schillinger of punching a partygoer several times in the face during a series of alleged outbursts by drunken adults, including her then-boyfriend, at her home on Liz Circle in Doylestown, according a reported probable cause affidavit.

The unsuccessful candidate for the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor in 2022 has denied all charges.

Investigators have confirmed they are in possession of phone recordings of some of the reported incidents which were reported by one of the teen’s parents on 30 September.

Court documents claim that police have been called to Schillinger’s home previously over reports of an underage party, and dispatch data obtained by USA Today by the Bucks County Emergency Service Division logged at least four different calls at the address.

You may like to watch

Schillinger’s attorney Matthew Brittenburg has said she “looks forward to the opportunity to defend against these allegations”.

On X/Twitter, Schillinger describes herself as a “mom, wife, education advocate”. She has reportedly played a vital role in a political action committee that has put more than $800,000 on Republican school board races since 2021.

Her social media also shows she has spoke out against drag queens and COVID-19 lockdowns.

I trust my kids with a drag queen before I would leave them alone with a priest. I know several people molested by priests. None by drag queens. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — trimom, esq. (@Desquire34) March 6, 2023

"Bucks County Boebert" — Natalie Cimonetti (@NatalieCimo) December 28, 2023

The PAC, which Schillinger supports, has focused on opposing COVID-19 lockdowns and has argued that “woke” ideologies are pervading schools.

According to National File, Schillinger has reportedly been arrested several times in the late 2000s for alleged DUIs and writing bad cheques.

Schillinger is planned to attend a preliminary court hearing in January.