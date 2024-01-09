MAGA pundits reminisce over days when they could beat up queer kids

A group of Trump fanatics proved nostalgia isn’t all it’s cracked up to be after reminiscing about being able to beat up gay children.

The trio came together on Wednesday (3 January) to discuss whether children should be allowed to assault other youngsters or not.

Homophobes Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke and Vincent James – all of whom are notable for holding vehemently bigoted beliefs – collectively agreed that gay kids and the children of gay parents should be beaten for simply existing.

During the episode of their right-wing podcast, CrossTalk, the trio said they longed for the days in which “we beat up the kid at school who had two dads” and weren’t “jerks for that.”

Laughing at the idea of physical abuse against under-18s, self-declared “Christian futurist” Szall said: “That’s just what we did. I mean, if you think about the kid in this situation, [having two dads] was just bad for the kids.”

Christian fascists Edward Szall, Vincent James, and Lauren Witzke agree that gay people should be forced back into the closet … for their own good: "We beat up the kid at school who had two dads. And we weren’t jerks for that, that’s just what we did.” https://t.co/jCdi4pI2xo pic.twitter.com/e1T2vHy0IU — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 4, 2024

Far from simply just reminiscing about a skewed idea of the past where assault was once OK, the group attempted to apply a sense of morality to their opinions, claiming that it was done to uphold Christian values.

Interjecting in the conversation, Witzke said that assaulting children was “how we kind of maintained the line,” adding that she believed gay kids “need to go back in the closet.”

Of course – brushing aside the homophobic rhetoric often spewed around the time that the trio would have been at school – assault has never been legal.

But facts appear to be meaningless to the trio, who have made a number of false assertions and conspiratorial claims on CrossTalk in the past.

The podcast was created following Szall and Witzke’s departure from the extreme right-wing network TruNews after pro-Trump businessman Mike Lindell accused it of being a front for “fake news”.

Witzke, who once said Teletubbies were “little gay demons,” also claimed that several TruNews employees contracted COVID-19 because a frequent guest, right-wing pundit Milo Yiannopoulos, was battling “demonic spirits” after declaring himself as “ex-gay”.