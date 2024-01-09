PVRIS announce 2024 world tour dates: tickets, presale info and more
PVRIS have announced details of a world tour for 2024 – and this is how to get tickets.
The group will tour across the UK, Europe and the US in support of their latest release Evergreen.
Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 12 January via ticketmaster.co.uk and ticketmaster.com.
This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.
The tour will kick off on 24 April in Hanover and head to the likes of Berlin, Milan, Prague and Paris before heading to the UK.
They’ll perform four dates in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and London and then tour across the US in June and July.
You may like to watch
Scene Queen, Pale Waves and Bruses will open for the group across various dates of the tour.
Their fourth album, Evergreen was released in July 2023 and features singles “Goddess”, “Good Enemy” and “Animal”.
Speaking about the album, the group’s lead singer, Lynn Gunn said: “Evergreen is a reclamation of control in our post-pandemic culture, posing a complex discussion on fame, technology, spectacle, and female autonomy.”
You can find out how to get tickets and the full tour schedule below.
How to get tickets
They go on general sale at 10am local time on 12 January.
If you’re in the UK they’ll be available from ticketmaster.co.uk and if you’re in North America they’ll be available from ticketmaster.com.
For European dates you can check your local listing below.
An artist presale is now taking place for fans signed up to the group’s mailing list via the official website using the code ‘WORLD’.
A number of other presales are taking place across the week including Live Nation, card and mobile presales. You can check your local listing for more details.
PVRIS tour dates
- 24 April – Hanover, DE, Musikzentrum
- 25 April – Hamburg, DE, Docks
- 26 April – Berlin, DE, Metropol
- 27 April – Warsaw, PL, Proxima
- 29 April – Prague, CZ, Lucerna Music Bar
- 30 April – Vienna, AT, Arena Wien Open Air
- 2 May – Milan, IT, Alcatraz
- 5 May – Frankfurt, DE, Zoom
- 6 May – Cologne, DE, Carlswerk Victoria
- 7 May – Brussels, BE, Ancienne Belgique
- 9 May – Utrecht, NL, TivolviVredenburg
- 10 May – Paris, FR, Le Trabendo
- 12 May – Manchester, UK, O2 Victoria Warehouse – tickets
- 13 May – Glasgow, UK, O2 Academy – tickets
- 15 May – Birmingham, UK, O2 Academy – tickets
- 16 May – London, UK, Troxy – tickets
- 1 June – Santa Ana, CA, The Observatory – tickets
- 2 June – Sacramento, CA, Ace of Spades – tickets
- 4 June – Seattle, WA, Showbox SoDo – tickets
- 5 June – Portland, OR, McMenamins Crystal Ballroom – tickets
- 7 June – Salt Lake City, UT, The Depot – tickets
- 8 June – Denver, CO, Summit – tickets
- 11 June – Madison, WI, The Sylvee – tickets
- 12 June – Indianapolis, IN, Old National Centre – tickets
- 14 June – Minneapolis, MN, Uptown Theater Minneapolis – tickets
- 15 June – Chicago, IL, House of Blues – tickets
- 16 June – Detroit, MI, Saint Andrew’s Hall – tickets
- 19 June – Toronto, ON, The Danforth Music Hall – tickets
- 21 June – Boston, MA, Citizens House of Blues Boston – tickets
- 22 June – Philadelphia, PA, Theatre of Living Arts – tickets
- 24 June – New York, NY, Irving Plaza Powered By Verizon 5G – tickets
- 26 June – Washington, DC, 9:30 Club – tickets
- 28 June – Nashville, TN, Brooklyn Bowl Nashville – tickets
- 29 June – Atlanta, GA, The Masquerade – Heaven – tickets
- 1 July – St. Petersburg, FL, Jannus Live – tickets
- 2 July – Orlando, FL, House of Blues – tickets
- 5 July – Houston, TX, House of Blues – tickets
- 6 July – Austin, TX, Emo’s – tickets
- 7 July – Dallas, TX, House of Blues – tickets
- 9 July – Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren – tickets
- 10 July – San Diego, CA, The Observatory North Park – tickets
- 12 July – Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern – tickets
MyPinkNews members are invited to comment on articles to discuss the content we publish, or debate issues more generally. Please familiarise yourself with our community guidelines to ensure that our community remains a safe and inclusive space for all.
Report this comment
Please let us know why you would like to report this comment:
The ability to comment will be removed from anyone who does not follow our Terms & Conditions