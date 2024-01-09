PVRIS announce 2024 world tour dates: tickets, presale info and more

PVRIS have announced details of a world tour for 2024 – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will tour across the UK, Europe and the US in support of their latest release Evergreen.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 12 January via ticketmaster.co.uk and ticketmaster.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will kick off on 24 April in Hanover and head to the likes of Berlin, Milan, Prague and Paris before heading to the UK.

They’ll perform four dates in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and London and then tour across the US in June and July.

Scene Queen, Pale Waves and Bruses will open for the group across various dates of the tour.

Their fourth album, Evergreen was released in July 2023 and features singles “Goddess”, “Good Enemy” and “Animal”.

Speaking about the album, the group’s lead singer, Lynn Gunn said: “Evergreen is a reclamation of control in our post-pandemic culture, posing a complex discussion on fame, technology, spectacle, and female autonomy.”

You can find out how to get tickets and the full tour schedule below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 12 January.

If you’re in the UK they’ll be available from ticketmaster.co.uk and if you’re in North America they’ll be available from ticketmaster.com.

For European dates you can check your local listing below.

An artist presale is now taking place for fans signed up to the group’s mailing list via the official website using the code ‘WORLD’.

A number of other presales are taking place across the week including Live Nation, card and mobile presales. You can check your local listing for more details.