The US has introduced over 250 new anti-LGBTQ+ bills in the first few weeks 2024, and most of them specifically target the trans community.

After a year in which over 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills were introduced across 49 states – a massive increase since 2022 – the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has reported that it is now tracking 285 horrific bills that target the queer community, with this year on track to break records for the sheer amount of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation introduced.

While not all of these bills will become law, it’s clear that lawmakers across the country using their power and influence to push bigoted legislation has a profoundly negative impact on the mental health and wellbeing of LGBTQ+ folks.

A 2023 survey found a third of young LGBTQ+ people said their mental health had suffered due to anti-LGBTQ+ policies and laws.

“Transgender people across the country are enduring a historic and dangerous effort to control our bodies and our lives, fuelled by extremist politics with the goal of erasing us from public life,” ACLU attorney Harper Seldin said.

“Taken together, these proposals are a blatant effort to deny transgender people the freedom to be ourselves at school, at work, and the support of the medical care many of us need to live.”

The legacy of discriminatory laws in 2023 only appears to be continuing into 2024, with a raft of new anti-LGBTQ+ bills being introduced already, as well as several laws being fought over in the courts.

Which new bills have been introduced in 2024?

According to the ACLU, bills currently tracked across the US include 21 proposed drag bans or restrictions, 71 bills affecting gender-affirming care (whether it’s reducing public funding via Medicaid or imposing age limits), and eight bills across the US aiming to redefine sex as biological.

While we can’t delve into the detail of each and every anti-LGBTQ+ bill introduced already in 2024, here are just a few of the concerning bills being introduced across several US states.

Which bills from 2023 are being challenged?

Several bills from 2023 are being either advanced or challenged in court, with the LGBTQ+ community and allies putting up a fight in many US states.

These bills are just some of the legislation still being debated across the US. For a more exhaustive rundown of bills being tracked, visit the Trans Legislation website.