The Corrs announce 2024 UK and Ireland tour: dates, tickets and more

The Corrs have announced details of a 2024 UK and Ireland tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will bring their Talk On Corners Tour to arena venues in November.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 9 February via Ticketmaster.

The tour will begin on 8 November in Belfast and head to the likes of Dublin, Manchester, Cardiff and Birmingham.

They’ll then perform in Newcastle and Glasgow before finishing up in Sheffield on 18 November.

The group returned in 2022, performing for the first time in five years, with their first show in Australia for 21 years.

They went on to announce a headline tour in Australia, New Zealand and Asia for late 2023, while their upcoming UK and Ireland tour marks their first dates here since 2017.

Fans can expect to hear some of their biggest hits including “Runaway”, “Breathless”, “So Young” and “What Can I Do”.

The tour will also see them joined by special guest Natalie Imbruglia, who will support the band across their run.

You can find out how to get tickets, including presale details and more below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 9 February via Ticketmaster.

A number of presales will take place across the week, including venue presales. They will begin from 10am on 7 February and you can check your local listing below for more info.

A Live Nation presale will take place from 10am on 8 February. This is available to those signed up to the mailing list. Head to livenation.co.uk.

Tickets will be priced from £76.20.