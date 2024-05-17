Liechtenstein has become the last German-speaking country to legalise same-sex marriage in a near-unanimous decision, according to reports.

In a significant victory for its LGBTQ+ citizens, the parliament in the European nation – which is bordered by Switzerland and Austria – voted 24-1 in support of marriage equality, local outlet Liechtensteiner Vaterland reported.

The country’s support of LGBTQ+ marriage rights follows on from Germany, Austria, and Switzerland’s equal marriage values, having legalised same-sex marriage in 2017, 2019, and 2022, respectively.

The Liechtenstein government initially passed the bill for same-sex marriage rights on 8 March this year, while the final reading took place on 16 May in support of the bill.

The marriage law amendment is expected to go into effect on 1 January 2025.

Just in time for #IDAHOT, LI Parliament approved same-sex marriage in its final reading today – an important step for equal rights of LGBTIQ+ people in Liechtenstein!🌈 #MarriageEquality #HumanRightsForAll — Liechtenstein UN (@LiechtensteinUN) May 16, 2024

Speaking to outlet TVO, Progressive Citizens’ Party in Liechtenstein spokesperson Daniel Seger called the marriage law amendment a “big relief” following its second reading.

“We felt the pressure and the expectation that we should be the last German-speaking country to introduce marriage for everyone,” he told the publication.

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Permanent Mission of Liechtenstein to the UN took to the social media platform on 17 May to share the news, calling it “an important step for equal rights of LGBTIQ+ people in Liechtenstein!”

The Alpine country, which has a population of just over 39,000 (as per 2022 data), first made it possible for same-sex couples to register legal partnerships in 2011, allowing them some of the same rights as heterosexual couples. The country hosted its first Pride event in 2022.

Lichtenstein joins the likes of fellow European countries supporting LGBTQ+ rights in 2024, including Greece’s same-sex marriage and adoption legislation in February, and the Czech Republic expanding its union for same-sex couples into law in April.