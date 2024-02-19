Vampire Weekend have announced details of headline North American tour dates – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will perform a run of shows across the US and Canada in 2024 in support of their new album, Only God Was Above Us.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 23 February via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Their run of headline dates kicks off on 6 June in Houston and heads to the likes of Phoenix, Seattle, Kansas City and Minneapolis in the summer.

They’ll then perform shows across September and October including Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington and Nashville.

You may like to watch

It’s also been confirmed that their shows at Berkeley’s The Greek Theatre, Chicago’s Huntington Bank Pavilion, and New York’s Madison Square Garden will also host a Sunday morning “matinee show”.

The tour will be in support of their upcoming fifth studio album, which is due for release on 5 April.

It features the tracks “Gen-X Cops” and “Capricorn” and marks their first LP in five years, following up 2019’s Father of the Bride.

It’s also been confirmed that the group will be supported by opening acts that include Turnstiles, the English Beat, Cults, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Ra Ra Riot, a Mark Ronson DJ set and more.

You can check out Vampire Weekend’s full tour schedule and ticket details below.

How to get tickets

The general sale takes place from 10am local time on 23 February via Ticketmaster.

There’s a number of presales taking place across the week. The first is the Citi cardmember presale from 10am local time on 20 February, head to Ticketmaster and use your Citi card to purchase tickets.

A presale for platinum tickets takes place from 10am local time on 20 February, while those signed up to the group’s newsletter will receive access from 10am local time on 21 February.

There’s also a number of venues presales taking place across the week and you can check your local listing below.