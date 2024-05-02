People have been left bemused by news that a sequel series to Sausage Party is coming to Amazon Prime this summer, with many simply asking: “Why?”

On Wednesday (1 May), Amazon Prime gave viewers a first-look at Sausage Party: Foodtopia in the form of a tongue-in-cheek poster featuring the main characters from the 2016 animated adult film.

In the poster anthropomorphic sausages Frank and Barry, hotdog bun Brenda and bagel Sammy appear to be holding up an orange with an engorged pedicel base (yes, I had to Google various diagrams of fruit to find that word) as if it is a prolapsed anus which threatens to fall on them.

This image alone suggests the series will be as tightly packed with hyper-sexual, food-based double entendres as it’s predecessor.

The show, which a Prime Video press release dubiously describes as “highly anticipated”, will be eight episodes long. The sequel follows “Frank, Brenda, Barry, and Sammy as they try to build their own food society”.

Original feature film cast members Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton are all returning to voice their characters in the series whilst Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester are joining the cast.

The original film went on to become the highest-grossing R-rated animated film – grossing $141 million against a $19 million budget – until it was surpassed by Demon Slayer: Mugen Train.

When the poster was shared on social media, the reaction was… confused at best.

“Literally who was asking for this,” one person bluntly wrote.

“There is absolutely ZERO reason for there to ever be any follow up projects for Sausage Party. That was easily the most insane thing I’ve ever seen,” another said.

“I’m not sure the exact moment we hit the worst timeline but there’s no doubt that we’re on it,” a third wrote.

The ending scene is still embedded in my brain. https://t.co/7ce1Rg4GWT pic.twitter.com/7TSFlMR9Nb — Cresta (@Crestamorph) May 1, 2024

Me trying not to skip the scenes where the food fuck each other when eating pic.twitter.com/LK2HEBKLgS — Lee (@FilmItLee) May 1, 2024

Being a Seth Rogen fan is very weird https://t.co/7VYypz806x pic.twitter.com/L3bd9spiNN — Mr.Moron (@PlanoNameHokeB) May 1, 2024

Sausage Party: Foodtopia will premiere on Prime Video July 11, 2024.