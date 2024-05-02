Lesbian icon Rosie O’Donnell joins And Just Like That… but who is she playing?

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell has joined the cast for season three of And Just Like That…

The Sex and the City sequel follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) from the popular late nineties/early noughties series in the later stages of their lives.

A third season was given the green light in August but subsequently lost two major players: Sara Ramirez’s Che Diaz and Karen Pittman’s Dr Nya Wallace.

But never fear, Rosie O’Donnell is here. She announced the news on her Instagram profile today (2 May), with a picture of the script from the season premiere.

The episode looks is seemingly called “Outlook Good”, and is written and directed by showrunner Michael Patrick King – but who is O’Donnell playing?

Who is Rosie O’Donnell playing in And Just Like That… season three?

The short answer is: Mary. Actually, that’s the long answer too because everything else is still under wraps.

You may like to watch

However, given that both Che and Dr Wallace were often found opposite Miranda, it’s fair to assume that Mary will feature as a large part of her storyline.

“Here comes Mary,” O’Donnell wrote under the picture.

Why is Rosie O’Donnell famous?

Lesbian legend O’Donnell started out as a stand-up comedian in New York in the 80s.

She moved into TV sitcoms such as Gimme a Break! then made her feature film debut in 1992’s A League of Their Own, alongside Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and Madonna. In 1995, she starred with Melanie Griffith, Demi Moore, Rita Wilson and Gaby Hoffman in Lesli Linka Glatter’s Now and Then.

From 1996 to 2002, she hosted talk show The Rosie O’Donnell Show, winning five daytime Emmys.

In February 2002, she came out as a lesbian as part of her act at an Ovarian Cancer Research benefit saying: “I’m a dyke! I don’t know why people make such a big deal about the gay thing.”

She has been a moderator and panellist on American chat show The View, but kept her hand in acting by appearing in queer series such as Dustin Lance Black’s When We Rise, The L Word: Generation Q and the TV versions of A League of Their Own, as well as playing a detective in American Gigolo.

And Just Like That… is available on NOW, Sky and HBO Max.