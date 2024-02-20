Smash-hit musical Chicago is heading out on a new UK tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The classic, Tony Award-winning show will visit venues in late 2024 and into 2025.

Theatregoers can get their hands on tickets for a number of dates from ATG Tickets.

The tour will begin on 12 October in Milton Keynes and head to Bradford, Newcastle and Manchester.

Other venues scheduled for late 2024 include Dartford’s Orchard Theatre and Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre.

The initial run will finish on 30 November at Stoke’s Regent Theatre, with more dates and venues to be added for 2025.

Chicago holds the title of the longest running American musical in Broadway and West End history and is still going strong.

While Drag Race’s Jinkx Monsoon made herstory, becoming the first drag artist to ever take on the role of Matron “Mama” Morton – and to rave reviews.

The show previously toured the UK in 2022, with the likes of Lee Mead playing Billy Flynn, Faye Brookes as Roxie Hart and Djalenga Scott as Velma Kelly.

The casting for the upcoming production is yet to be announced, but fans can expect more news in the coming months.

The musical is set in the decadent 1920s and follows Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her lover after he threatens to walk out on her.

Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines.

It’s score features some iconic numbers including “Cell Block Tango”, “All That Jazz”, “Razzle Dazzle” and “When You’re Good to Mama”.

You can check out the full Chicago musical tour schedule so far and ticket details, below.

How to get tickets

They’re now available for selected cities including Milton Keynes, Stoke and Manchester via ATG Tickets.

More dates and cities will go on sale across February-April and you can find out more details below.

Plus the musical also confirmed that more venues will be added to the tour schedule for 2024 and 2025.