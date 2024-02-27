Kings of Leon ticket prices revealed for their UK tour dates.

Kings of Leon recently announced details of a headline UK and Ireland tour – and these are the ticket prices.

The group will perform shows across the summer including arenas, stadiums and London’s Hyde Park.

It’s part of their Can We Please Have Fun Tour, which is in support of their upcoming album of the same name.

The tour begins on 20 June in Leeds and will head to arenas in Birmingham, Glasgow, Nottingham and Manchester.

They’ll also headline outdoor shows including Bristol’s Ashton Gate on 23 June and Dublin’s Marlay Park on 6 July.

While their huge headline show at BST Hyde Park will take place on 30 June with special guests Paolo Nutini and The Vaccines.

Ahead of tickets going on general sale this week, you can find out everything you need to know about ticket prices for Kings of Leon’s UK and Ireland tour dates below.

What are the Kings of Leon ticket prices?

It’s been confirmed that tickets will be priced at the following for their UK arena shows:

Standing – £79.75

Seats – £52.25 / £85.25 / £107.25

Aisle seats -£57.75 / £96.25 / £118.25

VIP ticket – £189.75

While the tickets for their show at BST Hyde Park are priced at the following:

General Admission Standing – £101.15

Primary Entry – £111.85

Gold Circle – £186.95

Gold VIP HydeAway – £219.95

Diamond VIP Experience – £252.95

The ALL.COM VIP Terrace – £274.95

Ultimate VIP HydeAway – £349.95

Ultimate Diamond VIP Experience – £349.95

Ultimate ALL.COM VIP Terrace – £399.95

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9am on 1 March via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

You can find out more about the presales taking place here.

Their UK and Ireland Can We Please Have Fun Tour dates will see them head to the following venues: