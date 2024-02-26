Kings of Leon announce UK and Ireland tour: dates, tickets and presale info

Kings of Leon have announced details of a UK and Ireland tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will tour this summer, performing arena and outdoor shows as part of their Can We Please Have Fun Tour.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9am on 1 March via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour begins on 20 June in Leeds and will head to arenas in Birmingham, Glasgow, Nottingham and Manchester.

They’ll also headline outdoor shows including Bristol’s Ashton Gate on 23 June and Dublin’s Marlay Park on 6 July.

You may like to watch

The run of UK and Ireland shows also includes a date at London’s Hyde Park as part of the British Summer Time festival.

The show will see them joined by Paolo Nutini and The Vaccines, with the latter also supporting them across the run.

It’ll coincide with the release of their upcoming ninth studio album, Can We Please Have Fun, which is due for release on 10 May.

The LP marks their first in three years and features the lead single “Mustang”, and fans can expect to hear tracks from their back catalogue.

Ahead of tickets going on sale this week you can find out presale and pricing info below as well as the tour dates.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 9am on 1 March via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Fans who pre-order their album from the official store here will receive ticket presale access. You’ll need to do this before 5pm on 27 February.

You’ll then be emailed details to access the presale from 9am on 28 February.

Other presales are taking place across the week, including venue presales and you can check your local listing below for more details.

It’s been confirmed that tickets are priced at £70 for standing and £95 / £75 / £45 for seated, plus booking fees.

You can check out their full tour schedule below.