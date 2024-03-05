Conan Gray announces 2024 world tour dates: tickets, presale info and more

Conan Gray has announced details of his UK, European and North American tour dates for 2024.

The singer will take his Found Heaven Tour to venues across the globe in support of his album of the same name.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 8 March via ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

The tour will begin on 11 July in Melbourne and followed up by a string of shows in Australia.

He’ll then take the tour across North America, beginning on 19 September in Minneapolis and finishing up on 26 October in Fort Worth.

The UK and European leg of the tour will start in Amsterdam on 2 November and head to the likes of Paris, London, Manchester and Brussels.

It’ll be in support of his third studio album, Found Heaven, which is due for release on 8 April.

The LP will feature tracks “Lonely Dancers”, “Killing Me”, “Winner” and “Never Ending Song” and follows up 2022’s Superache.

The singer also confirmed that he’ll be joined by Maisie Peters on the North American leg of the tour and Between Friends on the European leg.

You can check out the full tour schedule and ticket details, including presale info below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 8 March via ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

Fans across the globe can sign up to the singer’s artist presale at conangray.com. This will take place from 10am local time on 6 March and you’ll be emailed details on how to access it.

In the US the first presale takes place from 10am local time on 5 March. This is the Verizon Up and VIP packages presale.

Others taking place across the week include a Spotify presale, Ticketmaster and Live Nation presales.

You can check your local listing below for more details on the presales taking place.