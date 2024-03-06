Ahead of the 2024 budget being presented on 6 March, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt’s constituency office was vandalised with “die Tory scum” graffiti.

Hunt, who has been an MP for South West Surrey constituency since 2005, saw his Hindhead office vandalised with three sets of graffiti that read “die Tory scum” across its front windows.

A spokesperson for Surrey Police told PinkNews that officers were called to reports of criminal damage on Tilford Road in Hindhead on Monday (4 March). The incident is believed to have taken place between 8 and 9pm.

They added: “The criminal damage involved graffiti being sprayed on the windows on the outside of the property. No one was present in the property at the time of the criminal damage”.

Whether or not this is a credible threat against the Chancellor, no MP should be forced to endure these type of threats or abuse.



It says much about our political discourse that people feel emboldened to violently harass our politicians.https://t.co/wf8vWFpXvA — Ben Obese-Jecty (@BenObeseJecty) March 5, 2024

The Spring 2024 Budget, which was presented by Chancellor of the Exchequer Hunt in Parliament on Wednesday (6 March), followed his so-called “Budget for growth”, presented in March 2023.

Following the economy slipping into recession at the end of last year, Hunt, who in 2022 was knocked out of the first round of the Tory leadership race, has cautiously rebranded 2024’s budget as a “Budget for long term growth”.

Hunt’s budget is designed to build a “high wage, high skill economy,” according to the Treasury. He has cut taxes for workers ahead of the 2024 election, in what is thought to be a bid to win Conservative voters back to prime minister Rishi Sunak.

Speaking about the vandalism to Hunt’s office, a spokesperson for Surrey Police said, “If anyone has any information that could help our investigation, including any CCTV, dash cam, or helmet cam footage, please contact us via live chat on our website quoting PR/45240025530.”

PinkNews has contacted Hunt’s representatives for comment.