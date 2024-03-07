Smash-hit musical Mary Poppins has announced details of a UK and Ireland tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The West End show will stop off at theatres across 2024 and 2025 as part of a brand new tour.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 18 March via ATG Tickets, while a priority sale is available at marypoppins.co.uk.

The tour will begin on 4 November in Bristol, with a run at the Hippodrome, before heading to Dublin’s Bord Gáis Energy Theatre from 11 December.

It will then head to Edinburgh’s Festival Theatre, Plymouth’s Theatre Royal and Manchester’s Palace Theatre in 2025, with more dates to be announced.

Producer and co-creator Cameron Mackintosh said: “It is amazingly already 20 years since Mary Poppins first landed onto the stage at the Bristol Hippodrome and started spreading Pamela Travers’ magical stories around the great cities of the world.

“I’m sure you will find this the most magical production of Mary Poppins ever, practically perfect in every way!”

The musical, based on the stories by PL Travers and the original Walt Disney film, follows the flying nanny who swoops in to Cherry Tree Lane to save the Banks family.

The show features beloved songs including “A Spoonful of Sugar”, “Let’s Go Fly a Kite”, “Chim Chim Cher-ee” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious”.

It’s been confirmed that Stefanie Jones and Jack Chambers will reprise their roles as Mary Poppins and Bert, having played the parts in Australia in the show’s recent production Down Under.

You can find out the full Mary Poppins UK and Ireland tour dates and ticket details below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale across March.

For shows in Bristol and Manchester, they’ll be released from 18 March and you can buy them from ATG Tickets.

While tickets for Edinburgh will be released on 18 March, Plymouth on 28 March and Dublin’s release date is “coming soon”.

Theatregoers can sign up for an exclusive presale at marypoppins.co.uk. You’ll be emailed details on how to access priority tickets ahead of the general sale.

You can find out the full tour schedule and ticket on-sale info below.