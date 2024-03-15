Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds announce UK and European tour dates: tickets, presale info

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have announced details of a UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will headline arenas across autumn in support of their upcoming album, Wild God.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 22 March via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will begin on 24 September in Oberhausen and head to the likes of Amsterdam, Berlin, Stockholm, Budapest and Prague.

The UK leg of the tour will stop off in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow, Cardiff, Birmingham and London’s O2 Arena.

They’ll finish up the run on 17 November with a show at Accor Arena in Paris.

Speaking about the tour, Cave said: “I never think about how a record is going to go live, it never, ever occurs to me. The lyric writing process is way too hard to take ideas like that into consideration.

“But, when I listen to Wild God now, I think we can really do something epic with these songs live. We’re really excited about that – the record just feels like it was made for the stage.”

The LP, which marks their first in five years, is due for release on 30 August and has been confirmed to feature 10 songs.

Supporting the band on their UK and European tour will be Dry Cleaning, The Murder Capital and Black Country, New Road.

You can check out the full tour schedule and ticket details below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 22 March via Ticketmaster.

A fan presale takes place from 10am local time on 20 March. This is available for fans who sign up to the group’s mailing list by midnight GMT on 19 March.

You can sign up on their website here and you’ll receive an email on how to access the presale. If you’re already signed up then you’ll be automatically included.

Other presales are taking place across the week including individual venue presales and you can check your local listing below.