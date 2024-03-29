NFL Network host Kyle Brandt has slammed ‘caveman Twitter’ for their ‘diatribe’ about college football star Caleb Williams, who was seen with a pink phone recently, which led some people to Google: “Is Caleb Williams married/gay/bisexual” etc.

Williams was caught on camera and waved cheerfully, showing off his pink lipstick, pink nails, pink phone and pink wallet. Unsurprisingly, Williams’ excellent style choices sparked a huge backlash online from angry sports fans, who took to X (formerly Twitter) en masse to condemn Williams’ “girly” appearance.

An X account called Barstool Sports tweeted a clip of Williams at the game, and soon the comments were awash with homophobia, hate speech, cruel jokes and mocking anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment.

This unfair backlash caught the attention of Brandt, who devoted several minutes of his Good Morning Football programme to the controversy: and he didn’t hold back when it came to calling out the homophobia on show.

In an almost-uninterrupted five-minute rant, also posted to X/Twitter, Brandt roasted the football fans who had mocked Caleb’s style choices – including calling him “Gayleb Williams” – and pulled no punches whatsoever.

Brandt broke down some of the homophobic talking points he’d seen online, starting with one that read: “That’s not a leader of men.”

Brandt replied: “The most important qualities in a leader are being confident, being secure with yourself, being bold and having everyone you’re leading want to follow you – (try to) find any teammate Caleb has had across two major programs say one bad thing about Caleb, let alone that he’s weird or eccentric.”

The next comment he took aim at was: “That’s not going to work in a locker room.”

Brandt dropped yet another truth bomb in response, saying: “Those are the words of the most basic bad radio caller to a terrible radio show in 1992. ‘That’s not going to work in the locker room.’ What the hell do you know? … Do you know that the personalities and perspectives in this league have evolved dramatically?”

Also, responding to claims that Williams, currently projected No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2024 NFL draft, is “too Hollywood for the NFL”, Brandt said: “Do you know what it’s like to be 22 years old living in LA with some fame and some money in your pocket? It’s intoxicating.

“You make some unconventional choices, believe me. Maybe things you look back and shake your head at later.”

“Is Caleb Williams married?”

Speculation about Caleb Williams’ sexuality ran rife after the clip of him with pink accessories was shared. People googled: “Is Caleb Williams married?” as well as “Does Caleb Williams have a boyfriend” and, inevitably, “Is Caleb Williams gay/bisexual?” – just because he was wearing pink.

The results of most of these searches actually bring up Caleb Williams’ girlfriend: Valery Orellana.

Caleb Williams and his girlfriend Valery went Instagram official in October 2020 when they posted a snap of themselves heading to prom, and as of 2024 they’re believe to still be together.

He’s also opened up about the reason he paints his nails: it’s to honour his mom.

In a 2023 interview the star quarterback said: “”It started, I would say, three years ago. It was my last year of high school. My mom does nails. Let’s just start it off there. She’s done it my whole life. It’s just kind of always been around me. Nobody else does it. I just kinda like to do new things.”