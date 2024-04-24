Mel B has spoken candidly about her five-year relationship after “falling in love with a woman”, but refuses to put labels on her sexuality.

The Spice Girls star has long been an ally for the LGBTQ+ community, previously sharing her gratitude towards gay fans for supporting the band from the “very, very start“.

And now the singer, who is now engaged to hairdresser Rory McPhee, spoke out about her previous long-term relationship with a woman and seeing herself as a part of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I feel like I am,” she began to Attitude Magazine. “I didn’t start off my sexual journey going, ‘I’m this, I’m that, I’m bisexual.’ I was, and always will be, very open.

“I happened to fall in love with a woman and was with her for five years,” she explained of her relationship. “We still talk to this day. I don’t want to put a label on it, but I’ve always thought women are beautiful.”

Back in 2019, the singer-songwriter initially revealed her previous relationship to Gay Star News, saying: “It wasn’t experimentation. I fell in love with a woman for five years. An experiment doesn’t last five years.”

The same year, Scary Spice claimed she had sex with fellow bandmate Geri Halliwell. “She’s going to hate me for this because she’s all posh with her country house and her husband,” she said. “But it’s a fact. It just happened and we just giggled at it and that was it.”

During her time in the bestselling girl group of all time, she and fellow Spice Girls members have consistently shown up for the LGBTQ+ community, with Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) coming out swinging for trans rights and Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) sharing the heartwarming interactions she’s had with gay fans.

Following her stint as a guest judge on season four of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Mel B credited the queer community for the band’s rise to fame.

In 2023, she told Metro: “I think it’s been everything and they’ve been there for us from the very, very start. Without them, it wouldn’t have really happened, I don’t think.”