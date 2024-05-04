Viewers want their own ‘Challengers summer’ after the tennis film’s polyamory

Challengers has been hailed for its sexy homoeroticism, as well as its poignant moments, but the romance drama has also served polyamory into the mainstream.

Though the film is a tennis movie, at its core it’s about the dynamics of the three central characters, Tashi (Zendaya), Art Donaldson (Mike Faist), and Patrick Zweig (Josh O’Connor).

Polyamory is explored in the queer-coded film aside from its sun-soaked matches on the court and tennis-core looks. One scene shows Tashi allowing the tennis pros the privilege of kissing her neck, if only to get the two men to get off with each other for her enjoyment.

Their polyamorous dynamic must have sparked something in viewers, because some fans have expressed their desire for their own “Challengers summer”. Forget hot girl summer, it’s time to explore being in a throuple.

“Two guys walking past me just said I look good. Challengers summer starts now,” wrote one viewer on X (formerly Twitter).

Two guys walking past me just said I look good. Challengers summer starts now — Hannah Krieg (@hannahkrieg) May 4, 2024

“Anyone want to see Challengers with me??? Maybe two guys??? Just a thought,” another added. “I wanna watch Challengers sitting in between two guys,” another echoed.

Another lamented: “3 tickets for challengers please. And it’s me and the two guys I wanna have at the same time.”

It's just crazy cuz I played tennis for years and never got to hook up with two guys at once #Challengers #unrealistic — Dani (@danigoldfine) May 4, 2024

no joke but there are two guys and a girl seated together in front of at the challengers screening — benne gesserit dosa (@shutupshom) May 2, 2024

anyone want to see challengers with me??? maybe two guys??? just a thought — hannah montana (@cigarettequeeen) May 2, 2024

I wanna watch Challengers sitting in between two guys 😤 — Poois Gould (@paryys) April 25, 2024

In fact, sexual wellness brand LELO found that following the movie, over a quarter of Brits would consider entering a polyamorous relationship. Meanwhile, 38% of 18-24-year-olds believed the idea of a polyamorous relationship would meet all their intimacy needs.

Kate Moyle, the brand’s sex and relationship expert, says that narratives and conversations in the media – like that of Challengers – are moving people “away from a ‘one-size fits all’ model of relationships to a more inclusive one.

“We are seeing this reflected in the statistics showing that people are being more explorative and open to trying ethical non-monogamy relationship models,” Moyle explains.

“The sexual wellness movement is encouraging people to find what’s right for them, which may lie outside of the relationship model that they previously felt that they had to subscribe to.

“As we read, learn, listen, talk and educate more and integrate and normalise ideas about sex and relationships taking different shapes into our lives, then we gradually move towards a place of greater acceptance,” she concludes.

