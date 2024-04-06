US rapper J Cole surprised fans by dropping his new project Might Delete Later on Friday (5 April), but almost immediately drew condemnation due to what people are describing as transphobic lyrics on his track “Pi”.

J Cole was originally mentored by Jay-Z, but in recent years the “Middle Child” and “Deja Vu” hitmaker has turned away from mainstream commercial success and began to forge his own path: a path that has recently led to a very public beef with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar.

The lyrics on his song “Pi” appear to be attacking a “random trans man”: “Is you a demon or is that demeanor for the ‘Gram? Tell us/They plead the fifth, I’m seeing hints of a trans fella,” J Cole raps. “In cancel culture’s vicinity, he’s no killer, trust me/Beneath his chosen identity, there is still a p***y, period,” reports XXL.

People quickly to X/Twitter to call J Cole out for the ‘transphobic’ lyrics, with one of the top replies reading: “We gonna look back at this one day and say ‘Damn J Cole really went after a random trans man cause of a Kendrick diss.'”

Another said: “J Cole using trans bars against Kendrick is not smart considering Kendrick had a whole song dedicated to his trans family members on his last album. He told us his Auntie is a man now & he popped off on the pastor for bothering his cousin… so? Hmm not very smart. Sad actually!”

The comments are referencing the fact that in May 2022, Kendrick Lamar released a track called “Auntie Diaries”, in which he discusses his journey in accepting his trans family members.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper opened up about his own past prejudices, and how he’s “old enough to understand now”. He rapped about his close relationship with his “auntie”, a trans man, who “cut my hair at the pad” and was the “first person I seen write a rap”.

He also rapped about other family members rejecting his relative, but says he “took pride” in embracing him.

What did Kendrick say to J Cole?

Kendrick Lamar opened up about his journey fighting prejudice and accepting his trans family members in the song, “Auntie Diaries”. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Drake, Kendrick Lamar and J Cole are all currently beefing: a row that was triggered by an innocuous Drake lyric praising his competitors, reports the BBC.

Drake released his eighth album in October 2023, which featured a collab with J Cole called “First Person Shooter,” where he refers to himself and his two fellow rappers as the “big three.”

“Love when they argue the hardest MC / Is it K. Dot [Kendrick]? Is it Aubrey [Drake]? Or me? / We the big three, like we started a league.”

But Kendrick Lamar hit back at that concept. In early April rappers Metro Boomin’ and Future released a collaborative album called Like That. Kendrick added an expletive-filled verse that claimed there was no “big three – it’s just big me”. He also appeared to threaten Drake and J Cole’s relatives, in an escalation of the feud.

‘Pi’ lyrics in full

[Verse 1:]

The criteria for this tier is just a open pride

Hope and cries, but so can I

I drop the unprovoken crimes

Pray to the heaven, God, with no disguise

We roll the dice and hope the soul unties

Reap the fruit with no bow tie

Sensitive Pisces, still thuggin’, baby, ain’t ‘fraid to cry

Skinny, biggy, lens is tinted, ain’t got no lazy eye

Heart of gold, almost sold it in Saudi Arabia

Quill told me the clouds ain’t real, God gotta paint the sky

So I’m a student of Sophia Stewart, the Matrix ain’t a lie

Tainted Gods fall from the sky

Tie in inception

When you wake inside this dream, you a weapon

Step in the cypher, know the beef real

Your life at stake, ages with each meal

Real estate of mind, you need equity? Let the beat build

Poison in my cup, I need to refill

I feel it in my gut, you niggas meek still

I inherit the Earth

Like three wise men pulled up to cherish my birth

They placed me in a manger, wasn’t that major at first

But what a mess I’ll leave, I’m the savior at work

I ain’t sayin’ I’m Jesus

Got the job of the messiah, Ty and Joe, we block all devils

Get y’all shovels, can ya dig it?

We gon’ riot if y’all pick it

Sign of danger, oh, we anger from my past, can’t get past that

We the last batch and the cause installed, we got Black facts

Grow a spinal cord or backtrack

The homies call me Batman, I’m the African Ben Affleck

Publishin’ some other shit, like is something up with ASCAP?

It’s training day, don’t get your ass capped

Givenchy snapback with the rindstones, you ain’t never had that

Was at Saks Fifth with Doe, that’s a double entendre

Everything I say is dope, is this a microphone or contra?

Bands in my pocket

See what they told Malcolm X to do with his hands?

That shit was out of pocket

Picked up shotguns that came in handy, wasn’t no plan B

Kid gone, who can f**k with him? Knew them shots would muzzle him

Knew the blocks would puzzle him

Let’ go stupid because of him

Shells fallin’ like Nephilim

Gilgamesh, who can f**k with him?

[Verse 2:]

Oh, y’all thought we was done wit’ em? Huh

Y’all must be stupid, we finna go dumb on ’em

Just keep your ears open like Dumbo and them

Good luck to them, it’s up for them

Piece of the pie edge, we gon’ crumble ’em

Three fourteen on the guy head when we rumble ’em

Hahaha, on second thought, that’s enough for them

Nah, you gotta chill, bro (Hahaha)

[Interlude]

She makes a tear fall from my eye

Ah, man, I wish it was the rain

You gotta reach out to them

She makes the rain fall from my eye

[Verse 3: J. Cole]

Uh, prayer hands for the land where they sprayin’ pellets

And turning your mans to an angelic

Being and freeing him from this crammed, hellish hole

The weather’s cold from jealous souls that fanned fellas

I danced as well as Chris Breezy when the bullets start strayin’ careless

I won’t let him Swiss cheese me, got plans that I can’t fail at

Seen plenty bodies trembling, resembling Cam Reddish

So full of potential, but never given a real chance to develop

My head envelops the pen, these ain’t fan letters I craft

His album dropped, it was trash

I litter it like I can’t spell it

Is you a demon or is that demeanor for the ‘Gram? Tell us

They plead the fifth, I’m seeing hints of a trans fella

In cancel culture’s vicinity, he’s no killer, trust me

Beneath his chosen identity, there is still a p***y, period

Blood spillin’ monthly, rather weekly as a myriad of bodies drop

Where bricks get karate chopped to maximize the dojo, comprende

I wonder, will my friends make it past the pearly gates, so we could kick it

But based on what their sins say, probably not

Hit lick after lick like a lollipop

You niggas take a lie detect’, the polygraph’ll probably pop

You know my zone, I live here at the top

Right now, I’m home alone, Macaulay cot

I keep the shotty cocked in ‘case somebody plot to rob me of this godly spot

Jermaine monstrous

Like that nigga off Jumanji, they know how he rock

All these bodies I done caught, I should probably stop

Nah, f**k that, I willingly venture into a den full of lions

On some kill or be sent to a funeral home facility

To test my ability with this thrilling agenda

But it’s hard to meet my match when my raps ain’t really that tender

Since birth, the kid knew his worth

Never wallowed in sorrow, the game he dispersed

In these verses, bring a gillie potential, a milli’ from pencils

Never will my ability cripple

Now please, hold yo’ L like you guardin’ Philly’s young center

Quick to leave a chick curved

It’s only one of me, but bet it’s like six hers

In my mobile device, you feel the motive in these quotables, right?

Cole is the nicest, but ain’t shit about these vocals polite

Focusin’ like bifocals while I’m walkin’ on tightropes from a height

You folks’ll only get this scope from a flight

How many “Verses Of The Year” this year is Cole gonna write? Uh

[Outro]

You know that I do believe, she

She makes a tear fall from my eye

Falling, I

You know that I do believe, she, I