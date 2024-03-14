First reviews for X-Men ’97 praise ‘phenomenal’ animated series
X-Men ’97, the Disney+ continuation of Marvel’s 90s cartoon classic X-Men: The Animated Series, has been branded “phenomenal” by critics in early reviews.
Focused on iconic characters like Wolverine, Storm, Cyclops, Rogue and more, and featuring several original cast members, X-Men ’97 will follow the rag-tag group of societal outcasts after the events of X-Men: The Animated Series.
Despite a fairly shadowy exit for creator Beau DeMayo just days before X-Men ’97‘s release date (March 20), and backlash from right-wing trolls that a mutant named Morph is set to be non-binary (yes, people can have blue fur and wings, but being non-binary is where they draw the line), the first reactions have been overwhelmingly positive.
Ahead of X-Men ’97 arriving on Disney+ on Wednesday 20 March the first few episodes of the animation have been previewed at a special event, and journalists and viewers have taken to X (FKA Twitter) to assure audiences assured that their beloved supes are in good hands.
As well as being called “fresh and x-traordinary”, the series has been praised as “the definitive incarnation” of the X-Men – something that die hard fans will be thrilled to hear.
X-Men ’97 reportedly provides “pure X-Men hype”, while paying dedicated homage to the original series with “mind-blowing animation”, a “captivating storyline” and “a mature tone.”
You may like to watch
One of many reviewers to highlight how good it feels to hear the iconic original series’ iconic theme tune also added that “animation like this comes once in a generation”.
Other reviewers have described the series as everything from “nuts” to “epic,” and praised X-Men ’97‘s dedication to setting up longer-form story arcs, just like the original series.
And, in a win for gays tirsting over Wolverine and sapphics thirsting over Storm everywhere, the series is “also pretty horny”.
One reviewer wrote: “One of the men was in a crop top at one point and EVERYONE gasped.”
X-Men ’97 will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday 20 March with its first two episodes. The remainder of the ten-episode first season will release weekly until 15 May.
MyPinkNews members are invited to comment on articles to discuss the content we publish, or debate issues more generally. Please familiarise yourself with our community guidelines to ensure that our community remains a safe and inclusive space for all.
Report this comment
Please let us know why you would like to report this comment:
The ability to comment will be removed from anyone who does not follow our Terms & Conditions