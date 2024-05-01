Marvel gives fans a first look at Mystique and Destiny’s wedding of the year

Mystique and Destiny are about to have the wedding of the year in X-Men: The Wedding Special.

Fans are preparing to celebrate arguably the most-loved and longest-lasting queer relationship in comic book history – which spans 100 years, to be exact – with Mystique and Destiny’s wedding.

Marvel has finally given fans a glimpse at Mystique and Destiny’s wedding in X-Men: The Wedding Special #1 for this year’s Marvel’s Voices: Pride one-shot as it supports work from LGBTQ+ talent.

Fans can expect all the X-Men goodness from writer Kieron Gillen for the main story in the wedding special edition. Gillen is behind Mystique and Destiny’s recent adventures in Immortal X-Men, with the upcoming edition seeing illustrations from artist Rachael Stott (Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, Fantastic Four).

There will be new developments in Raven Darkholme and Irene Adler’s lengthy relationship and their never-seen-before wedding, as well as the reasons behind marrying one another.

X-Men: The Wedding Special #1 stories:

Marvel has revealed the five stories which are set to take place in X-Men: The Wedding Special #1, as well as previews of covers and pages. Read the synopsis, as per Marvel here:

You may like to watch

“From the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants to the Quiet Council, Mystique and Destiny have been steering the fate of mutant-kind for decades. The Krakoan Age saw the long-awaited resurrection of Destiny, and after pivotal roles in the era’s biggest storylines, their love has never been more prominent. Before Krakoa comes to an end, fans and characters alike will celebrate the iconic pair by witnessing the renewal of their marriage vows!”

“A Betsy Braddock and Rachel Summers adventure by the writer who brought them together—Excalibur scribe Tini Howard! Joined by rising star Phillip Sevy, Howard pits the hot new couple against the Omniversal Majestrix, Opal Luna Saturnyne! Just about everyone in the Marvel Universe is invited to the vow renewal…except for Saturnyne. And she’s not happy. But why is she taking it out on Betsy and Rachel?”

“Writer Tate Bombal (House of Slaughter) and artist Emilio Pilliu (Zeroventi) make their Marvel Comics debut with a touching and action-packed story starring Wolverine! Logan has a long—and bloody—history with Mystique and tasks Anole, Pixie, Indra, and Bling! with finding her the perfect gift. On a whirlwind journey that takes them from the Savage Land to Limbo, they’ll learn a valuable lesson about the importance of queer representation.”

“It’s her mothers’ big day, and Rogue has entrusted their favourite son-in-law with their wedding bands. But can Gambit stay out of trouble long enough to deliver them? Find out in this story about one of mutant-kind’s most complicated families by two Marvel Comics newcomers, writer Wyatt Kennedy (Marvel’s Voices Infinity Comic) and artist Jenn St. Onge (The Strange Case of Harleen & Harley).”

“Mystique and Destiny receive some pre-marriage psychic counselling courtesy of Emma Frost! See how the inspiring love of two former villains holds up against a telepathic onslaught of hard truths in this twisty tale by writer Yoon Ha Lee (Ninefox Gambit, Machineries of Empire) in his exciting Marvel Comics debut alongside acclaimed artist Stephen Byrne!”

X-Men: The Wedding Special #1 is on sale from 31 May.