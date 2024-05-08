Ireland’s Eurovision Song Contest entrant Bambie Thug exuded trans Pride in their on-stage outfit, as they managed to secure a spot in the final.

The non-binary Cork native flew the flag for both Ireland and the trans community with their song “Doomsday Blue” as they took to the stage for the first semi-final in Malmo, Sweden on 7 May.

The star took to the stage in a black feathered tutu, but left revealing the trans flag on their costume as a fire was lit around the stage – giving a nod to trans rights. The host, Petra Mede, later made a reference to this.

Bambie Thug performed in a black feathered tutu, before later revealing their trans flag outfit. (JESSICA GOW/TT/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images)

X (formerly Twitter) was ablaze with reactions to their performance. Fans noticed that when the camera panned to Ireland’s corner, instead of holding the Irish flag, they held the trans flag.

“bambie thug wearing a costume in the trans flag colours while singing avada kedavra” – the dark witches’ “killing curse” – “is actually chef’s kiss,” wrote one onlooker, while another added: “COMING BACK FROM MY LOCK IN ERA TO SAY BAMBIE THUG IS LITERALLY WEARING THE TRANS FLAG. BAMBIE THUG IS MY F**KING GOAT.”

“As if I couldn’t love Bambie Thug anymore, they strip down to an outfit of trans flag colours,” said a third fan. “Ireland continues to be based with that trans pride flag! @Bambiethug,” wrote a fourth.

ireland holding up trans flags in eurovision 🥹🥹 — ψ finley ψ 🐀 || 386!!! (@Heavydirtyfinn) May 7, 2024

🇮🇪 It's really not a high bar but this is without a shadow of a doubt Ireland's best staged #Eurovision entry and a probable qualifier. Loving the trans flag dress they put Bambie in 💪 🏳️‍⚧️ — That Eurovision Site (@ThatEuroSite) May 7, 2024

Thanks to their stellar “Ouija-pop” performance, Ireland secured a place in the final for the first time since 2018. Their performance also marked the first non-binary artist to represent the country at the contest.

Nonetheless, Bambi is aware that their finals performance will be watched by a huge LGBTQ+ following, including younger queer people looking for someone like them to admire.

The star then made a statement on trans rights with their second outfit. (JESSICA GOW/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images)

They told PinkNews in an interview: “I’ve had parents reach out about their non-binary children or their queer kids… representation is always important, [but] especially now. It’s not the safest world for non-binary and trans people, for any of our community.”

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final is available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 11 May at 8 pm GMT in the UK. In Australia, you can watch the final on SBS at 5 am AEST on Sunday 12 May, and later that morning on SBS On Demand.