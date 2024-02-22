Joe Locke shares advice for people struggling with their sexuality

Heartstopper star Joe Locke has spoken about why he’s always been out and proud – and had some advice for closeted fans.

Locke, soon to be seen in Marvel’s WandaVision spinoff Agatha: The Darkhold Diaries, alongside Patti LuPone, Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza, shot to fame as Charlie Spring in the Netflix adaptation of Alice Oseman’s hit graphic novels, Heartstopper.

The coming-of-age romance drama has tugged on the heartstrings of fans – queer and straight alike – since its first season (two have now aired, with a third in production), with Locke and co-star Kit Connor at the centre of events.

Speaking on the Just for Variety podcast, Locke explained why he’s always been out and proud when asked if he could see Heartstopper’s influence on fans.

“I do see the impact the show, and us as a cast being unapologetically us, has had on people, but I think I’m just living my life,” he said.

“I’ve never been someone to apologise for who I am and I don’t think anyone should ever do that. My friends will tell you that much.”

You may like to watch

He was then asked if he had any advice for someone struggling with their sexuality, to which he replied: “Just be you. Everyone’s experience is different… I have an amazing group of people around me, but, yeah, just be you. That’s all you can be.”

Joe Locke (L) shot to fame, alongside Kit Connor, in Heartstopper. (Netflix)

Locke, 20, recently hinted at a “raunchier” and “darker” third season of Heartstopper; a sentiment he echoed during the podcast. Asked to describe upcoming episodes in three words, Locke said: “Grown-up, hormonal and growth.”

Elsewhere, he has suggested that Charlie and Nick might finally go all the way, but added that it wasn’t going to be plain sailing.

“It’s still Heartstopper,” he told The Today Show. “But it’s also that we deal with some darker issues.

“Charlie deals with some quite severe mental-health issues in this season, which I’m very excited for people to see.”

Heartstopper is available to stream now on Netflix.