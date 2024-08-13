RuPaul’s Drag Race star DeJa Skye has slammed a fellow “very seasoned” queen, in a cryptic rant on TikTok, leaving fans bewildered, plucked, intrigued and gagged.

The Nancy Drews of drag are at it again, but while the detectives of the wider RuPaul’s Drag Race universe are usually set on figuring out the cast of the next All Stars, this time they’ve been given an entirely different sort of case.

Enter season 14’s Deja Skye, who came 6th/7th alongside All Stars 9 (and maybe 10’s) Jorgeous, and was best-known for winning the season’s diabolical Snatch Game, chucking out dad jokes and generally getting along with the entire cast.

The same, it seems, cannot be said for the wider Drag Race family, after Skye took to TikTok to post a cryptic rant, seemingly addressed to a Werk Room sister.

In the video, which has garnered 50,000 views so far, Skye said: “Let’s talk about how you can be a queen, a very seasoned queen, I’m talking over 20 years, and be intimidated by little old me.

“The fact that you are that insecure is crazy. It’s mind boggling. That you are ‘the one’, you are ‘it’, you are multi-faceted, so confident, but you can’t give your flowers to someone else. You can’t let someone else get up there with you.

“You’re not always going to be around, baby. What you do is great, phenomenal. What I do is great, phenomenal. There’s room for everyone. The fact that you would stab someone’s back is crazy. The fact that you wouldn’t let someone be great along with you shows what kind of person you are.

“Oh, and Miss Karma will come back tenfold. She will. And I can’t wait to see how this turns out.”

Gag.

“Who we talking about?” one of the TikTok’s comments reads, with season-eight winner Bob the Drag Queen joking: “I literally apologised.”

The video has been reposted on X/Twitter by a Drag Race fan account with the caption: “DeJa Skye knows better than to make a vague post like this without names. Now, what’s the tea?”

Skye, for her part, joked in response: “And if I said it was Michelle Visage?

Another possible (joke) candidate, according to the comments, was Jojo Siwa, who “never should have effed around”.

Although cryptic, it’s the latest in a long line of Drag Race beefs, including Trinity the Tuck vs. Farrah Moan, Maddy Morphosis vs. Bob the Drag Queen, Morphine Love Dion vs. Trixie Mattel, Plane Jane vs. well, pretty much everyone, and even Jinkx Monsoon vs. the Pope.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.