The love story of Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring continues in Alice Oseman’s new graphic novel Heartstopper volume five, and the pair are taking big, big steps.

Warning: spoilers for Heartstopper volume 5 ahead.

A lot has happened between Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson (played by Joe Locke and Kit Connor in the Netflix series) in the Heartstopper graphic novels up to this point.

They’ve got together. Nick has decided to come out to his friends and family. They’ve enjoyed their first kiss, and a wondrous school trip to Paris. They have said “I love you,” and Charlie has begun struggling with an eating disorder.

In Heartstopper volume five, there are even bigger challenges, questions and decisions facing the pair. Should they have sex? Which university should Nick go to? Can Charlie open up further about his body issues?

Heartstopper Volume 5 (UK edition) is OUT NOW!!! I really hope you enjoy it!! ✨✨✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/sskOLJyzHj — Alice Oseman Updates (@AliceOseman) December 7, 2023

There’s been huge anticipation for volume five to come out. Firstly, because there are literally millions of fans invested in Nick and Charlie’s story. Secondly, because the graphic novels also dictate what will happen in the upcoming seasons of the Netflix adaptation.

Now, volume five is finally on our shelves – and with volume 6 set to mark the last instalment in the Heartstopper series, the stage is set for Nick and Charlie’s love story to come to a final conclusion.

Here are the 11 biggest revelations from Heartstopper volume 5…